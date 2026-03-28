KTB Embedded Fanless Industrial PC KTB-7700 Customized Upgrade: Precision Manufacturing Adaptation Solution From 6COM To 10COM

Europe, a global benchmark for precision manufacturing, imposes extremely high requirements on the accuracy, stability, and compatibility of industrial control equipment in fields such as watchmaking, medical devices, and high-end machine tools. During the automation production line upgrade, a European customer faced complex needs for multi-device collaborative control - requiring simultaneous connection to 10 types of different equipment including PLCs, sensors, and test instruments. However, the number and layout of I/O interfaces of traditional Industrial Pc s struggled to meet this demand. Additionally, Europe's stringent industrial environmental standards (such as EMC protection and wide-temperature operation) posed additional challenges to equipment reliability.

As a classic model of Kangtaibokong, the embedded Fanless Industrial Pc KTB-7700 has established itself in industrial automation scenarios with its compact fanless design and wide temperature/voltage characteristics. Its core configurations include:

Processor & Chipset: Supports Intel 6th/7th/8th/9th Gen Core desktop processors (LGA1151 socket), based on Q170/H110 chipsets, and can be equipped with high-performance CPUs such as i7-9700 to meet complex computing needs.

Expandability Design: 2 DDR4 SODIMM slots (max 64GB memory), 1 mSATA slot + 2 2.5-inch hard drive bays (supports RAID 0/1), providing hardware support for data storage and processing.

Interface Configuration: 6 COM ports (COM1/2 support RS232/422/485 auto-adaptation), 8 USB ports (8 USB3.0 for Q170 chipset), 3 Intel Gigabit Ethernet ports, adapting to multi-device connection in industrial sites.

Environmental Adaptability: DC 9~36V wide voltage input (with reverse polarity protection), operating temperature 0°C~60°C (up to -20°C~60°C with industrial SSD), full aluminum alloy + sheet metal structure ensuring vibration resistance and heat dissipation.

· European Customer's Customization Demand: Breaking Through Precision Manufacturing with 10COM Ports

A high-end manufacturing enterprise in Europe put forward core demands during production line automation transformation:

Multi-device Parallel Control: Need to connect 10 servo motors, sensors, and PLC devices simultaneously, which the original 6COM ports could not satisfy;

Interface Standardization: Require RS485 interfaces integrated in RJ45 form to adapt to European industrial wiring specifications;

Reliability Enhancement: Must pass European industrial EMC certification (EN 61000-6-2) and be compatible with existing SCADA systems.

· KTB-7700-10COM Customization Solution: Technological Reconstruction and Detail Breakthroughs

Based on the original architecture, Kangtaibokong achieved in-depth optimization from hardware to interfaces:

1. COM Port Matrix Upgrade: Quantity and Form Innovation from 6 to 10

Interface Type Reconstruction:

COM1/2 retain RS232/422/485 auto-adaptation function, supporting flexible switching of industrial protocols;

COM3~10 are expanded to 8 RS485 interfaces, adopting RJ45 physical form (DATA+ corresponding to pin2 orange, DATA- corresponding to pin1 orange-white), simplifying on-site wiring complexity.

Anti-interference Design: Each RS485 interface integrates an optoelectronic isolation module with an isolation voltage of 2500V DC, effectively suppressing electromagnetic interference common in European precision equipment.

2. Targeted Hardware Configuration Optimization

Chipset & Processor: Select H110 chipset paired with i7-6700 processor (65W TDP), reducing power consumption while ensuring performance to adapt to European industrial energy efficiency standards;

Storage & Memory: Standard configuration of 8GB DDR4 memory + 128GB SSD, abandoning the original dual hard drive bay design to meet customer data storage needs with a lightweight solution;

Structural Weight Reduction: By optimizing the sheet metal frame, the overall weight is reduced from 4.5kg to 3.6kg, making it more suitable for installation in compact cabinets of European production lines.

3. Compatibility and Certification Adaptation

System & Protocol Compatibility: Pre-installed with Windows LTSC system, supporting protocols such as Modbus RTU and CANopen for seamless connection with customers' existing PLCs (e.g., ABB AC500);

Certification Compliance: Passed CE/FCC/UL certifications, with additional local European EMC testing to ensure no data loss in strong electromagnetic environments such as processing workshops.

· Customization Achievements: Efficiency Leap in Precision Manufacturing

Production Line Efficiency Improvement: 10COM ports realize synchronous real-time control of 10 devices, data collection latency reduced from 12ms (original version) to 8ms, and production cycle shortened by 15%;

Maintenance Cost Reduction: The standardized design of RJ45 interfaces improves wiring efficiency by 30%, and the optoelectronic isolation module reduces interface failure rate from 0.5 times/month to 0.1 times/year.

· Industrial Customization Logic: Leap from Standardization to Scenarioization

The upgrade of KTB Kangtaibokong's fanless embedded Industrial Pc KTB-7700 reveals the core path of Industrial Pc customization:

Demand Deconstruction: Translate the European customer's "10-device connection" into the technical language of "8*RS485 + 2 auto-adaptive COM ports";

Balance Art: Achieve compatibility between interface expansion (10COM) and volume control (214×230×84mm) through modular design;

Ecological Collaboration: Based on the original "hard indicators" such as wide voltage and wide temperature, superimpose "soft customization" of interface form and protocol adaptation to form a global industrial solution.

Through this case, Kangtaibokong proves that in precision manufacturing fields such as semiconductors and medical devices, the competitiveness of industrial PCs lies not only in performance parameters but also in the ability to accurately translate and technically implement the needs of segmented scenarios.