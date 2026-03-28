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Andrew Fairbairn
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Professor of Archaeology, The University of Queensland
I am an archaeologist specialising in ancient agriculture, human landscape change and plant economies in general with experience working in Europe, Southwest Asia and the Australia-Pacific regionExperience
- 2020–present Professor, The University of Queensland
- 2001 University of London, PhD
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