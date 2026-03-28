MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday condemned the ongoing conflict in Iran as“unjust and illegal” and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use diplomatic channels to help bring the war to an end.

Making a statement in the Legislative Assembly as Leader of the House, Omar said the conflict had caused immense human suffering and called for immediate international efforts to restore peace.

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“On behalf of myself and my colleagues, I strongly condemn this unjust and illegal war imposed on Iran. I express my deepest condolences over the loss of Ali Khamenei, his associates, and all those who have lost their lives,” he said.

He appealed to the prime minister to intervene diplomatically.“I request our prime minister to use all available channels and relationships to help end this war at the earliest. This will benefit not just us, but humanity as a whole,” Omar added.

The statement came after disruptions earlier in the day, when members of the National Conference, Congress, CPI(M), PDP and Independents raised slogans in support of Iran, while BJP legislators pressed for the establishment of a National Law University (NLU) in Jammu. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather had to adjourn the House for half an hour amid the uproar.

After the House reconvened, National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq demanded a formal statement from the government on the Iran conflict, triggering brief interventions from members across party lines.

Initially, Omar noted that the House was divided on the issue and suggested that a discussion could be held to reflect differing views. However, following consultations, the Speaker asked him to make a statement, noting that similar positions had been expressed in Parliament.

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Condemning the violence, Omar said the scale of destruction and loss of civilian lives was deeply disturbing. He referred to reports of attacks on civilian infrastructure, including a school, calling the situation“horrifying” and difficult to justify.

Questioning the rationale behind the conflict, he said even global powers appeared unclear about its objectives.“At different times, we hear of regime change, security concerns, or oil. It seems there is no clarity, while people continue to suffer,” he said.

Responding to BJP members who argued that the issue was outside the Assembly's purview, Omar said the conflict had direct and indirect implications for the region.

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“How can it not affect us? Our citizens are in Iran. The queues outside petrol pumps reflect the impact. And the emotional response of our people also matters,” he said.

Recalling India's historical ties with Iran and its relations with other global powers, Omar said New Delhi was well placed to play a constructive role.

“Our relations with America and Israel are good. With Iran too, we have longstanding ties. India is in a position to engage all sides,” he said.

He urged the House to collectively appeal to the prime minister to act.“There should be no objection if we request him to use his office and personal diplomacy to help end this war, so that the suffering of people stops and peace is restored,” Omar said.