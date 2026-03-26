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Fire Erupts in Israel Following Iranian Missile Attacks
(MENAFN) A fire erupted in the northern Israeli city of Hadera on Wednesday following a missile barrage from Iran, according to reports.
Sirens were reportedly sounded across several northern and central Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, Hadera, and Caesarea. Smoke was seen rising from Hadera after a missile reportedly struck the city. Debris from intercepted missiles also landed in the settlement of Modi’in Illit.
Loud explosions were heard over Jerusalem as Israeli air defenses attempted to intercept incoming missiles, an on-site correspondent reported.
Sirens were reportedly sounded across several northern and central Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, Hadera, and Caesarea. Smoke was seen rising from Hadera after a missile reportedly struck the city. Debris from intercepted missiles also landed in the settlement of Modi’in Illit.
Loud explosions were heard over Jerusalem as Israeli air defenses attempted to intercept incoming missiles, an on-site correspondent reported.
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