Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN Secretary-General Calls For Avoiding Escalation In The Strait Of Hormuz

UN Secretary-General Calls For Avoiding Escalation In The Strait Of Hormuz


2026-05-09 04:01:05
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York, USA: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called today for restraint to avoid further escalation in the Strait of Hormuz, expressing concern over the exchange of fire between Iran and the United States in the strait.

During a press conference, the spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations

Stephane Dujarric said that the Secretary-General considers this a critical moment for de-escalation and urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint to prevent further escalation.

Dujarric added that Guterres called on all sides to refrain from any action that could reignite tensions or undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts. The United States and Iran exchanged limited fire yesterday, Friday, in the Strait of Hormuz before a fragile calm returned between the two sides.

MENAFN09052026000063011010ID1111089546



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search