UN Secretary-General Calls For Avoiding Escalation In The Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York, USA: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called today for restraint to avoid further escalation in the Strait of Hormuz, expressing concern over the exchange of fire between Iran and the United States in the strait.

During a press conference, the spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations

Stephane Dujarric said that the Secretary-General considers this a critical moment for de-escalation and urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint to prevent further escalation.

Dujarric added that Guterres called on all sides to refrain from any action that could reignite tensions or undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts. The United States and Iran exchanged limited fire yesterday, Friday, in the Strait of Hormuz before a fragile calm returned between the two sides.