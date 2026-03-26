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India Communicates Its Stance on Iran War
(MENAFN) India has formally communicated its approach to the ongoing Middle East tensions, with Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar briefing lawmakers on Wednesday, according to reports.
During the meeting, which aimed to update legislators on India’s diplomatic perspective, Jaishankar noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told US President Donald Trump that the conflict should conclude quickly, as it is negatively affecting all involved parties. “We are not a dalaal [broker] nation,” he emphasized, rejecting comparisons to Pakistan’s mediating role between the US and Iran that opposition members had raised.
Jaishankar explained that Islamabad has historically acted as a conduit for US engagement with Tehran since 1981. His remarks coincided with reports that Pakistan has proposed hosting discussions involving senior officials from both Washington and Tehran.
Earlier, Trump indicated that the US would delay attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure following “productive” talks, although Tehran has denied participating in any discussions with Washington.
According to reports, Pakistan’s Chief of Defense Forces, Asim Munir, has communicated with Trump, and US proposals have been relayed to Iran through Pakistani intermediaries. Former Indian Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal characterized Pakistan’s perceived advantage as a mediator as a “misreading of the situation.” He added, “Pakistan is fearful that the Saudi Crown Prince may invoke the defence agreement and embroil Pakistan in the conflict with Iran,” suggesting that Islamabad’s mediation offer partly reflects a position of desperation.
During the meeting, which aimed to update legislators on India’s diplomatic perspective, Jaishankar noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told US President Donald Trump that the conflict should conclude quickly, as it is negatively affecting all involved parties. “We are not a dalaal [broker] nation,” he emphasized, rejecting comparisons to Pakistan’s mediating role between the US and Iran that opposition members had raised.
Jaishankar explained that Islamabad has historically acted as a conduit for US engagement with Tehran since 1981. His remarks coincided with reports that Pakistan has proposed hosting discussions involving senior officials from both Washington and Tehran.
Earlier, Trump indicated that the US would delay attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure following “productive” talks, although Tehran has denied participating in any discussions with Washington.
According to reports, Pakistan’s Chief of Defense Forces, Asim Munir, has communicated with Trump, and US proposals have been relayed to Iran through Pakistani intermediaries. Former Indian Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal characterized Pakistan’s perceived advantage as a mediator as a “misreading of the situation.” He added, “Pakistan is fearful that the Saudi Crown Prince may invoke the defence agreement and embroil Pakistan in the conflict with Iran,” suggesting that Islamabad’s mediation offer partly reflects a position of desperation.
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