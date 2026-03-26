403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ghanaian Leader Criticizes US Over Erasure of Black History
(MENAFN) Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has condemned the United States for what he described as the “normalization of erasing” Black history, citing actions such as banning books and restricting cultural and museum content.
Speaking at a high-level event on reparatory justice in New York on Tuesday, Mahama called for international support at the UN to recognize the transatlantic slave trade as a crime against humanity and to advance reparations.
He said, “In the United States… schools are being mandated to stop teaching students about slavery, segregation, and racism in American history courses.” Mahama added that museums, art centers, and other publicly funded institutions are being barred from hosting exhibitions, programs, or displays related to racial awareness.
Mahama warned, “Much like the law regulating the punishment of enslaved people in Barbados, these policies are becoming a template for other governments… slowly normalizing the erasure that is taking place.”
He is leading an effort on behalf of the African Union and Caribbean nations to secure a UN resolution that formally recognizes slavery and the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crimes against humanity and to initiate a path toward reparatory justice.
Speaking at a high-level event on reparatory justice in New York on Tuesday, Mahama called for international support at the UN to recognize the transatlantic slave trade as a crime against humanity and to advance reparations.
He said, “In the United States… schools are being mandated to stop teaching students about slavery, segregation, and racism in American history courses.” Mahama added that museums, art centers, and other publicly funded institutions are being barred from hosting exhibitions, programs, or displays related to racial awareness.
Mahama warned, “Much like the law regulating the punishment of enslaved people in Barbados, these policies are becoming a template for other governments… slowly normalizing the erasure that is taking place.”
He is leading an effort on behalf of the African Union and Caribbean nations to secure a UN resolution that formally recognizes slavery and the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crimes against humanity and to initiate a path toward reparatory justice.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment