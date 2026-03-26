403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Somalia Revokes Recognition of S. West State Leadership
(MENAFN) Somalia’s federal government has announced that it no longer recognizes the leadership of South West State, declaring its mandate expired amid growing political tensions, according to reports.
In a directive issued Tuesday, the Interior Ministry stated that President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed, also known as Laftagareen, “is no longer recognized” as head of the regional administration. It added that all decisions made by his government are “no longer valid.”
The ministry further instructed federal institutions to suspend cooperation with the regional authorities and said it “will appoint a committee responsible for facilitating the formation of a new South West State administration, which will conduct elections and ensure proper governance.”
The move follows rising tensions between the federal government and South West State in recent weeks. The dispute centers on constitutional amendments approved at the national level, which federal officials describe as part of wider governance reforms. However, leaders in South West State have opposed the changes, arguing they were introduced without sufficient consultation and could reduce the authority of federal member states.
In a directive issued Tuesday, the Interior Ministry stated that President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed, also known as Laftagareen, “is no longer recognized” as head of the regional administration. It added that all decisions made by his government are “no longer valid.”
The ministry further instructed federal institutions to suspend cooperation with the regional authorities and said it “will appoint a committee responsible for facilitating the formation of a new South West State administration, which will conduct elections and ensure proper governance.”
The move follows rising tensions between the federal government and South West State in recent weeks. The dispute centers on constitutional amendments approved at the national level, which federal officials describe as part of wider governance reforms. However, leaders in South West State have opposed the changes, arguing they were introduced without sufficient consultation and could reduce the authority of federal member states.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment