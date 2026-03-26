New Exmark Video Explains How To Build A Garden Trellis

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- When it comes to increasing the beauty and charm of an outdoor living space, a garden trellis is hard to beat. For homeowners that have the tools, a free weekend and basic woodworking skills, it's relatively easy to build a DIY garden trellis.

With that in-mind, Exmark recently released a new episode of its Done-In-a-Weekend Projects video series that details the tools, materials and process used to build a wooden garden trellis.

The best part is that it's a project that can typically be completed in a weekend or less.

According to Exmark Director of Marketing, Jamie Briggs, many homeowners are looking for easy ways to reinvent their backyards, so they can enjoy more life outside this season.

“Now more than ever, our customers are looking for new ways to enjoy their outdoor living spaces,” Briggs said.“And the satisfaction that comes from building it themself is priceless.”

Necessary tools include a table saw, circular saw and jig saw, as well as an orbital sander and drill. A tape measure and pencil are used to measure and mark cut lines. Sawhorses or a work table are also useful for getting everything up and off the ground. Always wear eye and ear protection when working on the project.

Cedar boards and posts of various sizes are used to build the trellis structure. They are secured with a combination of deck screws and wood glue and finished with wood stain and sealer. This creates a durable, sturdy structure that will look great for years to come.

Download complete project instructions, a material list and watch the“How To Build a DIY Garden Trellis” video, on the Exmark Backyard Life website. In addition to the Done-In-a-Weekend Projects videos, the site hosts a wide range of other outdoor living related content and Exmark Original Series videos. It's a one stop destination for homeowners looking to take their outdoor living experience to the next level.

