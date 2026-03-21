Gujarat Fishermen Get Relief As Centre Rolls Back Diesel Price Hike

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar/New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The Central government, on Saturday, directed the rollback of a Rs 22.43 per litre increase in diesel price for fishing boats in Gujarat, following representations by the state government over the impact on fishermen.

The price hike had been introduced by the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) under a contracted arrangement with the Gujarat Fisheries Federation (GFCCA), which facilitates discounted diesel supply to fishermen.

The move had triggered concerns among fishing communities along the Gujarat coast, with representations made by Ministers, legislators, local leaders and fishing organisations.

In a letter to the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday, state Fisheries Minister Jitu Vaghani termed the hike a "serious concern", saying it imposed "an additional burden of Rs 22.43 per litre on fishermen".

Minister Vaghani wrote that fishermen were being classified under the 'consumer segment' instead of being treated at par with retail customers or other essential sectors, leading to higher operational costs.

"Fishermen, who are integral to ensuring food security and livelihood generation in coastal regions, are presently being categorised under the consumer segment rather than being treated at par with retail consumers or other essential sectors," he said, adding that fuel expenses form a major component of fishing activity.

The letter noted that the fisheries sector is highly sensitive to input costs and warned that the increase would "adversely impact the economic viability of fishing operations", affecting incomes as well as fish prices, export competitiveness and overall sectoral growth.

Referring to discussions with BPCL, Minister Vaghani said that exceptions had been granted in other cases, including for state road transport corporation, to minimise hardship for the public.

He urged that "in the same spirit" the fisheries sector be granted a 'special exception', and requested a review of the pricing mechanism along with reclassification of fishermen to ensure parity with retail and other essential segments.

Acting on the representation, the Central government accepted the request and instructed BPCL to withdraw the price hike.

According to the state government, the decision ensures that fishermen across Gujarat will continue to receive diesel at the previously fixed concessional rates, providing relief to coastal communities dependent on fishing for their livelihoods.

Following the development, Minister Vaghani expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister Hardeep singh Puri for the decision taken in the interest of fishermen.

"The state government is always committed to the welfare of fishermen and will continue to remain so," the Minister said.