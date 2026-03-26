Russia Loses 1,210 Troops, Air Defense System Over Past 24 Hours Ukraine's General Staff
In addition, Russian forces have lost 11,807 (+1) tanks, 24,278 (+4) armored combat vehicles, 38,795 (+49) artillery systems, 1,698 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,337 (+1) air defense systems, 435 (+0) aircraft, 350 (+0) helicopters, 198,389 (+2,038) operational-tactical UAVs, 4,491 (+0) cruise missiles, 33 (+0) warships/boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 85,352 (+201) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,100 (+2) units of special equipment.Read also: DIU soldiers destroy Russian Zircon missile launcher in Crimea
The figures on enemy losses are being specified.
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