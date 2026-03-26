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Israel Intercepts Rockets Fired from Lebanon
(MENAFN) Six rockets fired from Lebanon toward central Israel were intercepted Thursday, as Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a precision strike targeting key Israeli military installations in Tel Aviv, an Israeli broadcaster reported.
The broadcaster confirmed that all six projectiles were detected and neutralized, with emergency response teams deployed to locations where impact reports were received.
Hezbollah subsequently issued a statement owning the assault, identifying two high-value targets struck by what it described as "precision missiles" — the Kirya complex, which houses Israel's Defense Ministry, and the Dolphin barracks, home to the military's intelligence division in central Israel.
Israel's Lebanon Campaign Intensifies
The rocket salvo marks the latest escalation in a rapidly widening front. Israel has sustained a heavy aerial bombardment of Lebanon and pressed forward with a ground offensive in the country's south since Iran-backed Hezbollah launched a cross-border attack on March 2.
Lebanese authorities report the campaign has killed at least 1,094 people and wounded 3,119 others in the weeks since.
Regional Conflict Expands on Multiple Fronts
Thursday's exchange unfolds against the backdrop of an even broader regional war. A joint U.S.-Israeli offensive against Iran, launched on Feb. 28, has killed more than 1,340 people to date. Tehran has retaliated with successive waves of drone and missile strikes, striking Israel and extending its reach into Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting U.S. military assets — further inflaming a conflict with no immediate end in sight.
The broadcaster confirmed that all six projectiles were detected and neutralized, with emergency response teams deployed to locations where impact reports were received.
Hezbollah subsequently issued a statement owning the assault, identifying two high-value targets struck by what it described as "precision missiles" — the Kirya complex, which houses Israel's Defense Ministry, and the Dolphin barracks, home to the military's intelligence division in central Israel.
Israel's Lebanon Campaign Intensifies
The rocket salvo marks the latest escalation in a rapidly widening front. Israel has sustained a heavy aerial bombardment of Lebanon and pressed forward with a ground offensive in the country's south since Iran-backed Hezbollah launched a cross-border attack on March 2.
Lebanese authorities report the campaign has killed at least 1,094 people and wounded 3,119 others in the weeks since.
Regional Conflict Expands on Multiple Fronts
Thursday's exchange unfolds against the backdrop of an even broader regional war. A joint U.S.-Israeli offensive against Iran, launched on Feb. 28, has killed more than 1,340 people to date. Tehran has retaliated with successive waves of drone and missile strikes, striking Israel and extending its reach into Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting U.S. military assets — further inflaming a conflict with no immediate end in sight.
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