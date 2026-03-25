Corporate Gifts Supplier Belfast Gifts Trading Expands Range Of Bags, Backpacks, Water Bottles & Sustainable Gifts

MENAFN - GetNews)



Four high-demand product categories reinforced with new arrivals, full stock availability, and custom branding - ready for immediate dispatch across Dubai and the GCC

Belfast Gifts Trading LLC, one of the UAE's leading corporate gifts suppliers and direct importers since 1996, today announced a significant expansion across four of its most in-demand product categories: Bags & Backpacks, Sustainable Corporate Gifts, Stainless Steel Water Bottles, and Corporate Diaries & Notebooks. With new product additions, complete restocking of all previously out-of-stock items, and full branding capabilities, Belfast is positioned to serve the growing demand for practical, responsible, and premium corporate gifting solutions across Dubai and the wider GCC.

The expanded range arrives at a time when UAE businesses are actively planning for Q2 corporate campaigns, employee onboarding programmes, Eid Al-Fitr gifting, and large-scale conference and exhibition seasons - all of which drive strong demand for these four categories.







Bags & Backpacks - Practical Gifts That Travel with Your Brand

Corporate backpacks and work bags have become one of the most appreciated corporate gifts across the UAE, driven by hybrid work models, frequent business travel, and mobile productivity. Belfast's expanded bags collection now includes premium laptop backpacks, expandable business backpacks, sleek laptop carrying cases, leatherette executive bags, sustainable laptop bags, and durable duffle bags.

Highlights from the expanded range include:



Kampp Grey Premium Backpack - sleek professional design with ample storage for daily commutes

Minex Expandable Business Backpack - adapts from office use to business travel

Porticase Sleek Laptop Carrying Case - elegant alternative for executive environments

Ecola Sustainable Laptop Bag - eco-conscious design for ESG-focused organisations

Punak Sleek Black Leatherette Backpack - premium finish for leadership and VIP gifting Crusader Durable Duffle Bag - versatile option for company retreats and travel

All bags offer excellent branding real estate through embroidered or embossed logos, discreet exterior placement, and neutral brand colours - ensuring the brand travels with the recipient every day.

Sustainable Corporate Gifts - Responsible Gifting for Forward-Thinking Brands

Sustainability is now a procurement requirement across the UAE, not a trend. Belfast's reinforced eco-friendly range reflects this shift, offering gifts crafted from recycled, natural, and responsibly sourced materials that align with ESG frameworks and corporate sustainability goals.

The sustainable collection features:



Natuco White Cork Textured A5 Notebook - eco-friendly stationery for meetings and conferences

EcoScoop Eco-Friendly Cutlery Set - supports zero-waste office initiatives

EcoDIY Desk Set - recycled desk accessories for sustainable workspaces

Balikh Eco-Friendly Bamboo Pen - clean design with sustainable material sourcing

Seed Pencil Set with Seeds of 5 Different Plants - innovative gifts that grow

Cristem Blue 550ml Eco-Friendly Borosilicate Glass Bottle - premium sustainability meets daily usability KeptCup Black 240ml Lightweight Tempered Glass Cup - supports reusable office culture

Belfast also offers curated sustainable gift sets combining items such as vacuum-insulated stainless-steel bottles, cork notebooks, bamboo pens, and reusable coffee cups- ideal for employee appreciation, client gifting, and festive campaigns. Every item is available with custom branding using laser engraving, embossing, or eco-conscious printing techniques.

Stainless Steel Water Bottles- The UAE's Most Popular Corporate Gift

Stainless steel drinkware has consistently dominated corporate gifting across Dubai and the wider UAE, and for good reason: it balances practicality, sustainability, premium appeal, and long-term brand visibility. In Dubai's hot climate, double-walled insulated bottles keep beverages cold for hours, making them especially relevant and highly appreciated.

Expanded drinkware range includes:



Barolo 500ml Double Walled Stainless Steel Bottle- clean professional design for daily hydration

Trooper 600ml Double Walled Vacuum Bottle- ideal for outdoor use and long workdays

Flacon 500ml Stainless Steel Bottle with Temperature Display- innovative digital temperature lid

Omizu Black 500ml Double Wall Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle- modern classic with minimalist design

Igbo Black 350ml Stainless Steel Tumbler- compact option for coffee and tea

Sqrambler Black 630ml Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw- versatile for smoothies and iced drinks Wrambler Grey 500ml Double Walled Stainless Steel Thermal Mug- all-day temperature retention

Stainless steel surfaces are ideal for custom engraving or high-quality printing, delivering scratch-resistant, long-lasting logo visibility. These bottles work across every corporate gifting occasion- from employee onboarding and client appreciation to event giveaways and wellness initiatives.

Corporate Diaries & Notebooks- Professional Stationery for Every Workspace

Branded notebooks, diaries, and organisers remain among the most practical and widely used corporate gifts. Belfast's stationery range covers everything from premium executive organisers to eco-friendly conference notebooks, meeting the demand for professional, functional, and brandable stationery.

Key stationery products include:



2026 A5 Diary Organiser- hardcover with magnetic closure, card holders, and 12-month dated sections in Grey, Black, and Blue

Prune Magnetic Notebook & Pen Gift Set- PU A5 notebook with metallic ballpoint pen in a hardboard gift box

Premnot Premium A5 Notebook with Magnetic Closure- textured linen-style fabric cover with dedicated card slots

Natuco White Cork Textured A5 Notebook- sustainable cork-cover option for eco-conscious brands Eco Notepad with Pen- recycled materials for conferences and training programmes

All notebooks and diaries are available for custom branding, including logo embossing, laser engraving, and premium sleeve packaging- making them ideal for corporate onboarding kits, delegate bags, daily office use, and executive gifting.

Full Catalogue- 700+ Products Ready to Ship

Alongside these four reinforced categories, Belfast's entire catalogue of over 700 products is fully stocked and available for immediate despatch. From technology accessories and awards to promotional giveaways and executive gift sets, every category is replenished and ready for the busy Q2 gifting season.

“Bags, bottles, notebooks, and sustainable gifts are the four pillars of corporate gifting in the UAE. They are used every day, they travel everywhere, and they give brands continuous visibility. We've invested heavily in expanding and restocking these categories so our clients have everything they need- from a single backpack to a thousand branded gift sets- ready to go, right now.” - Govind, Belfast Gifts Trading LLC

About Belfast Gifts Trading LLC

Incorporated in Dubai in 1996, Belfast Gifts Trading LLC is one of the UAE's foremost direct importers, stockists, and distributors of corporate gifts and promotional merchandise. With over 700 in-stock products, full branding capabilities, and delivery across the GCC, Belfast has been a trusted corporate gifts partner for businesses of all sizes for nearly three decades. The company holds a 4.9-star rating on Google based on 129+ client reviews.

Media & Sales Enquiries

Belfast Gifts Trading LLC

208, Brashy Building, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, UAE

Tel: +971 4 221 9455 | WhatsApp: +971 55 885 6983

Email:...

Website: