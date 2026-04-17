'Dark Day For India's Democracy : Kishan Reddy On Defeat Of Women's Quota Bill

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 17 (IANS) Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Friday termed the defeat of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha a“dark day for India's democracy”.

In a post on social media platform X, he said the moment called for unity and a shared commitment to advancing the cause of women's empowerment, but instead exposed what he described as a lack of resolve.

He alleged that by opposing the legislation, the Congress had denied Indian women the representation and respect they deserve.

“India is watching. Our women are watching. Those who undermine their aspirations will be held accountable,” he said.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that April 17 would be remembered as a shameful day in Indian democracy.

He described it as a black day for every mother, sister and daughter of the country.

“Today, the masks of the Congress and their INDIA alliance partners have fallen. By snatching away the 33 per cent reservation, these parties have committed a political sin against every mother and sister of this nation. It is disgusting that after crushing the rights of women, they had the guts to celebrate and shout slogans inside Parliament. This is not just an insult; it is a betrayal of Nari Shakti,” he posted on X.

The BJP leader alleged that the Congress has a history of betraying women's interests. He said that in 2023, the government led by PM Modi had passed the Women's Reservation Bill.

“With a clear majority, Congress had no option but to support it, a pro forma endorsement when obstruction was no longer possible. Now, when implementation is near, they have struck again to stop women from entering the halls of power in 2029. This is their reality: they use women for votes but deny them power,” he said.

Telangana BJP president Ramchander Rao also termed April 17 a black day for the country's women and for democracy, alleging that the Congress and its INDIA alliance partners had betrayed women.

“On one hand Indian women are sad, on the other hand Congress is happy, smiling and cheering. Remember this, my sisters - Congress and INDIA alliance did not let you have your share. This is not the first time they have defeated the Bill, but the fifth time,” he posted.

Meanwhile, Telangana Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Danasari Seethakka hit back at the BJP, alleging that the party had deliberately linked the Bill with delimitation to stall its implementation.

“They have the numbers for a simple majority but tied it to delimitation to kill the Bill. This is not empowerment, it is a poll stunt. BJP's core ideology is anti-women,” she said.

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury also criticised the government, saying the collapse of three Bills in the Lok Sabha reflected public anger.

“You dare not use our name for your political interests. It is the burden of inflation and rising LPG prices that has affected households. Our sympathies are with the government,” she said in a post on X.