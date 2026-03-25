Hostinger Makes Openclaw Easy For Non-Techies With One-Click Setup

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Autonomous AI assistants now launch instantly with built-in security, integrated AI credits, and managed infrastructure.

Vilnius, Lithuania, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hostinger, a no-code AI-powered online business growth platform, has made OpenClaw available in a one-click setup that runs immediately, with no external accounts or technical steps necessary.

OpenClaw is a popular, open-source, all-purpose AI agent that runs on users' own systems and automates tasks across platforms like WhatsApp, Slack, Telegram, Discord, and web browsers.

Hostinger's one-click OpenClaw setup removes adoption barriers that previously required technical expertise, including installing and configuring the software manually, signing up with AI providers, managing API keys, updating the software, and troubleshooting issues.

Each OpenClaw deployment comes pre-installed with built-in security, integrated AI credits, and a stable, always-on environment. AI agents remain active 24/7 without manual intervention, and each instance runs inside its own isolated container to ensure privacy and protection.

The simplified setup makes agents immediately accessible to Hostinger's 4.6 million customers across 150+ countries, many of whom are launching or running online businesses for the first time.

"As AI adoption accelerates, more people are looking for simple ways to use AI agents and automate everyday tasks, " said Giedrius Zakaitis, Hostinger CPTO. "Many of our customers around the world are just getting started online. For them, this one-click solution removes the need for costly hardware like a Mac mini and keeps their AI agent running efficiently and available 24/7.”

Hostinger's managed infrastructure includes one-click updates to the latest stable OpenClaw version, built-in DDoS protection, malware scanning, and automatic backups.

The nexos integration bundles AI credits directly into OpenClaw installations and automatically configures access to AI models. Users can switch between Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, and others supported by nexos, without manual setup.

Users who need assistance can rely on Hostinger's AI agent, Kodee, which connects directly to hPanel and performs over 350 administrative actions, including restoring backups, checking server health, scanning for malware, and monitoring performance. Kodee supports conversational commands in more than 50 languages.

The OpenClaw deployment is available now through Hostinger's platform.

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Eiviltas Paraščiakas

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+370 611 11694

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One-click OpenClaw from Hostinger Giedrius Zakaitis, Hostinger CPTO