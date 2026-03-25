Looking For A Home In Delhi? DDA To Open Booking For 1,900+ Flats Soon - Location, Area, Steps To Book, More Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) Home buyers in Delhi can look up to the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) recent scheme offering 1,944 flats at 25% special discount. Ready-to-move homes are available under the Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026 on a First Come, First Served (FCFS) basis.

DDA flat booking date

Booking for these flats will commence on 27 March 2026 at 12 noon.

DDA in a post on X stated,“Grab Your Home Before It's Gone. Now offering 1944 LIG flats under DDA Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026 with 25% Discount in Narela. Ready-to-move homes | FCFS basis. Booking opens: 27 March 2026 | 12 Noon.”

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DDA expanded its ongoing Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026 by adding 1,944 new LIG flats in Narela, which is not a new scheme, but a second-phase inventory release under the same housing scheme.

With a starting price of ₹18.35 lakh, these flats are located in Sector G-7 and G-8 of Narela. The price of these flats can go up to ₹18.43 lakh, with a carpet area of 35.5 square metres. Home buyers must note that the booking amount is ₹1 lakh.

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The initial phase of this scheme was launched in January this year. In the first phase, 1,712 HIG, MIG, LIG, and EWS flats were offered across Narela and Siraspur, with registration beginning on 24 January and bookings from 28 January.

Users who registered in the first phase do not need to register again. New users need to pay a ₹2,500 registration fee on the official portal to apply.

Must be an Indian citizen Minimum age: 18 years Should not own a pucca house in Delhi Must qualify LIG category norms Valid KYC and financial documents

Aadhaar Card PAN Card Address proof (Voter ID / DL/utility bill) Income proof (ITR / salary slip) Bank details Photograph Affidavit (if applicable)

1,944 LIG flats Location: Sector G-7 & G-8, Narela Price: ₹18.35– ₹18.43 lakh (after 25% discount) Booking amount: ₹1 lakh Booking start: 27 March 2026 Located in Narela Sector G-7 & G-8 - Pocket 6- 381 flats, Pocket 7- 389 flats, Pocket 11- 1,174 flats Flat Size (Carpet area): ~35.5 sq m with 49.9 sq m plinth area

Eligibility Criteria| DDA opens registration for 1026 premium Towering Heights Karkardooma flats today Documents requiredKey highlights of flats available under Nagrik Awaas Yojana 2026How to Apply

Follow the step-by-step guide given below to book DDA flats:

Step 1: Visit DDA Awaas Portal at org

Step 2: Log in after registering

Step 3: Select flat according to preferred block, floor and location)

Step 4: Pay ₹1 lakh booking amount to get instant allotment