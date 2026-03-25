'Maa Ka Sum' Starring Mona Singh Follows Life Of A Maths Prodigy In Pursuit Of Perfect Partner For His Single Mother

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) The upcoming streaming series 'Maa Ka Sum' explores the bond between a single mother and her 19-year-old son. It follows the life of Agastya, a bright maths prodigy in his late teens. The series stars Mona Singh, Mihir Ahuja, Angira Dhar, and Ranveer Brar.

The relationship between the mother and the son is built on friendship, mutual trust, and the freedom to support each other as they grow together.

For Agastya (played by Mihir Ahuja), who sees the world through graphs, numbers, and algorithms, every problem has a logical solution, even finding the perfect partner for his single mother Vinita (played by Mona Singh).

Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video India, said in a statement,“Stories rooted in relationships have a timeless appeal because they reflect emotions and bonds that feel deeply universal. At the heart of Maa Ka Sum is a mother-son relationship portrayed with a rare freshness and emotional depth. This series captures the tenderness, friction, and quiet understanding of this bond in an honest and deeply relatable way. Mona and Mihir are terrific in their roles. We are delighted to bring this story to our customers across the world on April 3, 2026”.

The series is directed by Nicholas Kharkongor and produced by Babita Ashiwal under the banner of Eunoia Films.

Babita Ashiwal shared,“What drew me to this series was its warmth and the heartfelt way it looks at relationships. At its core, it's the story of a boy in his late teens trying to make sense of love and adulting through math and data. It's the kind of story that feels instantly relatable, full of humor and the little lessons we all pick up while figuring life out. Prime Video has always been a great partner to work with, 'Maa Ka Sum' is a wholesome family watch that promises to entertain everyone, from young adults to older audiences. I look forward to Maa Ka Sum premiering exclusively on Prime Video”.

The eight-episode series is set to premiere on Prime Video in Hindi with subtitles in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.