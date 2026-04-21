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Iran Rejects Talks With US 'Under The Shadow Of Threats

Iran Rejects Talks With US 'Under The Shadow Of Threats


2026-04-21 03:21:52
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says Tehran will not accept negotiations conducted under the shadow of threats.

In a post on X, he said:“We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats and over the past two weeks, we have prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield.”

He said US President Donald Trump is attempting to use a naval blockade and undermine a ceasefire with Iran in order to turn negotiations into what he called a“table of surrender” or to justify renewed conflict.

Last week, Trump said a US delegation had been sent to Islamabad for talks with Iran, describing the negotiations as a“last opportunity” for Tehran.

Meanwhile, Tehran has said it will not send any negotiating delegation as long as the naval blockade continues.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference on Monday:“At present, no decision has been made regarding the next round of talks... while the United States claims diplomacy, its actions show no seriousness in pursuing a genuine diplomatic process.”

kk/sa

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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