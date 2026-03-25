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Saudi Arabia Intercepts Drones, Ballistic Missile Over Eastern Region

Saudi Arabia Intercepts Drones, Ballistic Missile Over Eastern Region


2026-03-25 01:51:12
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia announced that its air defense systems successfully intercepted 28 drones along with a ballistic missile aimed at the country’s Eastern Region, as stated by reports.

In updates shared early Wednesday on the social media platform X, the Saudi Defense Ministry indicated that all incoming aerial threats were identified and neutralized before they could reach their intended targets.

Officials did not disclose who was responsible for launching the attacks.

The regional conflict has intensified since Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces began a campaign of airstrikes against Iran, resulting in more than 1,340 reported fatalities.

In retaliation, Iran has carried out repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets. These attacks have led to casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and air travel.

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