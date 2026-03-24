Slovenia, Greece Leaders Hail Qatar's Peacemaker Role In Calls With HH The Amir

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received a telephone call Tuesday from Slovenia President Nataša Pirc Musar.

The president extended sincere congratulations to HH the Amir on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Fitr, wishing His Highness enduring health and well-being, and the people of Qatar further progress and prosperity.

She also extended her condolences and sympathy to HH the Amir and the people of Qatar over the martyrs of the Qatar Armed Forces' helicopter crash in the nation's territorial waters.

The president enquired about the situation in Qatar and expressed her satisfaction with the measures taken by the country to ensure its security and stability, as well as the safety of its citizens and residents

He underscored that Slovenia stands in full solidarity with Qatar and strongly condemns Iranian aggression, particularly the attack that targeted infrastructure, especially the energy sector.

In addition, the president praised the active role Qatar has been playing in mediation and resolving disputes through peaceful means, whether on the regional or global stages.

HH the Amir expressed his thanks to the president for her heartfelt condolences and sympathy as well as her solidarity and support for Qatar, commending her country's position. Both sides reemphasised the importance of de-escalation and prioritising diplomatic solutions and dialogue.

HH the Amir also received a phone call from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who renewed his country's solidarity with Qatar and inquired about the situation.

He commended Qatar's role and diplomatic efforts as a trusted partner in supporting regional stability and enhancing energy security.

HH the Amir praised the friendly relations between Qatar and Greece, as well as the latter's supportive positions in this regard.

The call also addressed the latest developments in the region, particularly the recent escalation in Lebanon, where both sides exchanged views on ways to de-escalate tensions and create conducive conditions for achieving security and stability in Lebanon.

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