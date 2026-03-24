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"Dual Certification in action: every A CUT ABOVE® diamond pairs a Gemological Institute of America report with an AGS Ideal® light-performance addendum, plus ASET and Hearts & Arrows imaging to verify precision and brilliance beyond standard grading."Whiteflash is raising the bar for online diamond buying by requiring Dual Certification on every A CUT ABOVE® Super Ideal diamond, combining GIA grading with AGS Ideal® light-performance analysis. This ensures buyers get verified proof of cut quality, not just broad grading categories. With advanced imaging and strict in-house standards, Whiteflash offers a more transparent, data-driven way to purchase high-quality diamonds online.

Shoppers looking for the best place to buy diamonds online want clear proof of quality, not vague assurances has addressed that by making Dual Certification a requirement for every A CUT ABOVE® Super Ideal natural diamond, each one in stock, fully evaluated, and available exclusively from Whiteflash.

Dual Certification standard: Each A CUT ABOVE® diamond comes with a full GIA grading report, a GIA-issued AGS Ideal® addendum, and a comprehensive light-performance image package that documents cut precision and optical performance.

Light performance: The AGS Ideal® report reflects evaluation with ASET (Angular Spectrum Evaluation Tool) technology, which traces more than 30,000 light rays to confirm how the diamond behaves under light.

Why it matters: GIA's top Excellent cut grade is a very broad category with some having demonstrable light-performance issues. Dual Certification narrows the field so buyers searching for the very highest cut quality can find them.

People searching for the best place to buy diamonds online are usually comparing laboratories, images, and paperwork. Whiteflash, known internationally for precision-cut diamonds, now treats Dual Certification as non-negotiable for its flagship A CUT ABOVE® super ideal. Buyers get GIA's full grading including color and clarity and Triple Ex cut grade, in addition to the AGS Ideal® addendum's light-performance analysis, all included with the purchase.

“Our customers are highly analytical and they want objective data, not just marketing claims. By providing Dual Certification with every A CUT ABOVE® diamond, we are providing them the absolute best of both worlds, the industry-leading GIA report for color and clarity, plus the scientifically rigorous AGS Ideal® addendum for verifiable light performance.” - Bryan Boyne, Senior Gemologist, Whiteflash

Why a standard lab report isn't the whole story

The 4Cs still matter, but a typical GIA report doesn't spell out how a diamond will look in everyday lighting. Excellent cut can include stones with light leakage or optical precision faults. For online buyers, that gap is real risk on a large purchase.

What Whiteflash is doing

After GIA's acquisition of AGSL technology in late 2022, GIA began issuing the AGS Ideal® addendum reports on diamonds that qualify. That addendum effectively splits the Excellent category: the AGS Ideal® / GIA Ideal tier sits at the center of what Excellent allows.

For A CUT ABOVE®, Whiteflash requires that pairing as a baseline, then applies additional in-house review and imaging before the diamond qualifies for the brand. That means the stones are not just certified; they are fully evaluated against Whiteflash's own strict specifications and light-performance standards.

What you can verify

The ASET light map in the addendum report gives a color-coded, computer-generated view of how the stone handles light and how well it gathers light and returns it toward the viewer. Whiteflash also supplies an actual ASET photo, and Ideal-Scope photo,and Hearts & Arrows scope photo to document light performance and precise three-dimensional optical symmetry, a bar only a small fraction of diamonds worldwide can clear.

Trade-up and positioning

Whiteflash is often cited as a go-to for high-caliber diamonds. Each A CUT ABOVE® diamond is eligible for full Whiteflash benefits, including a 30-day money-back return period and the Lifetime Upgrade Program.

For Dual Certification details or in-stock A CUT ABOVE® inventory, see Whiteflash.

About Whiteflash

Whiteflash is a modern jeweler focused on Ideal and Super Ideal cut diamonds, designer engagement rings, and diamond jewelry. It is the exclusive home of the A CUT ABOVE® Super Ideal natural diamond, known for extremely rigorous specifications, in-stock availability, and light-performance verification through ASET, Ideal-Scope, and Hearts & Arrows imaging. Based in Houston, Texas, Whiteflash serves a global clientele. It is an authorized retailer for fine bridal brands including Tacori and Verragio, and offers a lifetime trade-up program. More at Whiteflash.