Christine Mary Hallinan

Senior Research Fellow, Department of General Practice and Primary Care, Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences, The University of Melbourne

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Dr Christine Hallinan (PhD MPH GD-BIOSTAT) is a Senior Research Fellow at the University of Melbourne, specialising in the use of secondary health data to improve the quality and safety of care in primary care settings. She holds a PhD in the modelling of 16 years of national immunisation data, investigating the impact of financial incentives to Australian general practitioners on paediatric immunisation coverage. With a clinical background and registration with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA), she brings practical insight to her research on medicine safety and system-level improvement. Her work focuses on the safety, effectiveness, and implementation of medicinal cannabis, drawing on clinical data analysis, qualitative inquiry, and digital surveillance to inform regulatory and clinical decision-making. Christine works with de-identified health records from the University's Data for Decisions program, a primary care data initiative that collects and manages de-identified clinical records to support ethically governed, policy-relevant research. She has also published on data governance approaches relevant to the OMOP common data model, an international framework for standardising health data to support large-scale, collaborative research. She investigates how cannabinoids are used in practice, how access is navigated by patients and prescribers, and how real-world evidence can inform health system oversight. Christine collaborates with St Vincent's Hospital Melbourne in addiction medicine and complex care studies and leads postgraduate research training for medical and Honours students. She is an active member of INTRePID, a global network conducting international comparisons using electronic health data in primary care.



2024–2025 Senior Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne

2017–2024 Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne 2012–2019 PhD Candidate, The University of Melbourne

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