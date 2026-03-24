Binance Expands VIP Access To Recognize High-Value Users Earlier

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Binance is updating its VIP program to lower entry thresholds and broaden pathways to higher-tier benefits. The release outlines easier access for VIP 1 to 3 by reducing BNB holdings, easing 30-day Futures trading requirements, and a new Holder Program that extends eligibility through VIP 9. It also introduces VIP Rising Star to recognize high-potential users early. The overall aim is to identify and support high-value users as they scale their activity across trading, holdings, and investments, while preserving tier recognition tied to sustained engagement. The changes are positioned to improve liquidity and the service experience for active participants as Binance grows its user base.

Lower BNB holding requirements: VIP 1 from 25 to 5 BNB; VIP 2 from 100 to 25; VIP 3 from 250 to 100. Lower 30-day Futures trading thresholds: VIP 1 from 15,000,000 USD to 5,000,000 USD; VIP 2 from 50,000,000 to 10,000,000; VIP 3 from 100,000,000 to 50,000,000. Holder Program expands eligibility through VIP 9, with BNB holdings and Alpha assets included in asset calculations. VIP Rising Star designation for users with a 30-day average net asset balance of 30,000 USD and 5 BNB, plus personalized support and exclusive opportunities.

Key pointsWhy it matters

These adjustments are intended to recognize a broader group of high-value users earlier and to tie VIP status more closely to sustained platform engagement. By lowering thresholds and introducing new pathways, Binance seeks to improve access to VIP benefits, enhance liquidity, and strengthen the service experience for active participants across trading, earn products, and holdings. For readers and builders, the update could affect how users scale on the platform and how partners interact with VIP services as adoption grows.

Activation timeline for the updated VIP thresholds and when users can qualify under VIP 1–3 changes. Details of the Holder Program rollout through VIP 9, including asset calculation changes. Uptake and onboarding for VIP Rising Star, including benefits and eligibility criteria.

What to watch

Disclosure: The content below is a press release provided by the company or its PR representative. It is published for informational purposes.

Binance Expands VIP Access to Recognize and Support High-Value Users Earlier

Lower BNB holding and Futures trading thresholds for VIP 1 to VIP 3, a new Holder Program through VIP 9, and an exclusive VIP Rising Star pathway

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 24, 2026 - Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, today announced updates to its VIP Program eligibility thresholds and qualification framework. The refresh lowers key requirements and introduces new pathways designed to identify and support high-value users earlier as they scale their engagement across the platform. The changes also strengthen the competitiveness of the Binance VIP Program and make VIP benefits more attainable for a broader range of users.

“We are evolving our VIP Program to better recognize the broad base of high-value users contributing to Binance across trading, holdings, and investments, and to identify and support them earlier in their journey as they scale,” said Catherine Chen, Head of VIP and Institutional at Binance.

“By lowering key thresholds and updating holder criteria, we are widening the on-ramp to VIP benefits while keeping tier recognition tied to sustained, measurable engagement. These updates also help strengthen the liquidity and service experience that active participants rely on. Binance surpassed 300 million users in late 2025, and we are focused on reaching 1 billion users over time.”

To make progression more attainable while keeping tier recognition tied to sustained, measurable engagement, Binance is lowering BNB holding requirements for VIP 1 to VIP 3 and aligning them across VIP programs. Required BNB holdings will change as follows: VIP 1 from 25 BNB to 5 BNB, VIP 2 from 100 BNB to 25 BNB, and VIP 3 from 250 BNB to 100 BNB.

Binance is also lowering 30-day Futures trading volume requirements for VIP 1 to VIP 3 to better match current market dynamics. 30-day Futures thresholds will change from 15,000,000 USD to 5,000,000 USD for VIP 1, from 50,000,000 USD to 10,000,000 USD for VIP 2, and from 100,000,000 USD to 50,000,000 USD for VIP 3. With these updated requirements, VIP 1 and VIP 2 Futures trading fees have been slightly adjusted to maintain a balanced fee structure, while VIP 3 trading fees remain unchanged.

In addition, users who qualify through holding or investing activities, including Binance Earn, will now follow a new eligibility framework under the Holder Program, with expanded eligible VIP levels through VIP 9. BNB holdings and Alpha account assets will also be included in overall asset holding calculations, providing greater flexibility for users to allocate assets across products while maintaining the highest VIP tier they qualify for.

Binance is also introducing VIP Rising Star, a new designation created to recognize and support high-potential users on their journey toward Binance VIP. Users with a 30-day average net asset balance of 30,000 USD, including 5 BNB or more, will be eligible for VIP Rising Star and can receive personalized support, access to curated events, and exclusive opportunities designed to accelerate their path to VIP.

Binance VIP is a tiered program designed for users operating at higher levels of activity across trading, loans, and asset holdings, offering benefits that can include lower fees, higher limits, priority support, advanced insights, VIP swag, event invitations, and more. Find out more about the VIP Program updates here.

Disclaimer: Digital asset prices are subject to high market risk and price volatility. The value of your investment may go down or up, and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. Past performance is not a reliable predictor of future performance. You should only invest in products you are familiar with and where you understand the risks. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 310 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: .

Binance VIP & Institutional empowers institutions and private wealth clients with robust asset management infrastructure, personalized VIP services and advanced end-to-end institutional trading tools on the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. With deep financial services experience in both traditional and crypto markets, its global team of trusted experts provides VIP & Institutional clients with the support they need to confidently capitalize on the industry's deepest liquidity and tightest markets.

For more information, visit:

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.