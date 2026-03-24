Jodie Cantle says she feels as though life is slipping past her. Constantly connected to an oxygen cylinder, she is waiting for a double lung transplant that could transform-and save-her life, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Over the past seven years, the 34-year-old has been offered donor lungs 17 times. Yet on every occasion, the операции were cancelled at the last moment, leaving her in a painful cycle of hope and disappointment.

“I feel like the world is moving on without me,” she says, “while I'm just stuck here, on pause.”

The situation highlights broader challenges within the NHS. Once considered a global leader in transplant medicine, the UK has gradually fallen behind other major Western countries. Notably, the number of heart and lung transplants performed each year has remained largely unchanged for nearly three decades, despite advances in medical science.

An investigation by BBC File on 4 revealed a range of systemic issues, including outdated technology, insufficient investment, and the departure of experienced surgeons. Patients have also raised concerns about the quality of long-term post-operative care.

In response, the UK government stated it would formally urge the NHS to“urgently implement” reforms first proposed in 2024, aimed at modernizing transplant services and making them fit for the future.

However, healthcare professionals warn that real progress will require more than policy changes. They argue that without increased funding, better infrastructure, and stronger support for medical staff, patients like Cantle may continue to face long and uncertain waits.

Experts also point out that emerging technologies-such as artificial organ preservation systems and advances in regenerative medicine-could significantly improve transplant success rates in the coming years, if properly funded and adopted.