Slotflow Launches Scheduling API Built For AI Agents

MENAFN - GetNews) New infrastructure lets AI agents check availability, book real humans, and manage the full booking lifecycle - without breaking the agent workflow

London - March 24, 2026 - Slotflow today announced the launch of its scheduling API built specifically for AI agents. The product gives developers a REST API that lets AI agents autonomously check availability, create bookings, and receive real-time webhook notifications when the booking lifecycle changes - without requiring a human to complete any step of the process.







Existing scheduling tools like Calendly and Google Calendar were built for humans. Calendly requires a human to click a link and complete a form to confirm a booking. Google Calendar returns busy periods, not available slots - leaving developers to build all availability logic themselves. Neither was designed for the programmatic, autonomous workflows that AI agents require.

Slotflow is built from the ground up as developer infrastructure. Developers create "humans" in the system - real people whose time can be booked - and set their availability rules once. An AI agent then calls a single endpoint to retrieve available slots and another to confirm a booking atomically. Slotflow handles timezone-safe slot computation, conflict protection, and webhook delivery with automatic retries.

"AI agents can research, qualify, write, and decide - but the moment they need to put a real human in a real time slot, the workflow breaks," said Nestor Koylyak, founder of Slotflow. "Developers are either dropping a Calendly link - which requires a human to complete it - or building scheduling logic from scratch, which takes months. Slotflow is the scheduling layer that sits inside the agent's workflow and handles all of it."

Slotflow is designed for developers building AI sales agents that book demo calls, AI recruiting tools that schedule interviews, and AI customer support systems that escalate to a human and book a callback.

Pricing and Availability

Slotflow is available now at slotflow. Plans start at $0 per month with 100 bookings and one human included - no credit card required. Paid plans start at $79 per month for 1,000 bookings and five humans.







About Slotflow

Slotflow is scheduling infrastructure for AI agents. Founded by Nestor Koylyak, who brings a decade of experience building scheduling software for service businesses, Slotflow is built for developers who need a reliable, agent-native scheduling layer without building it themselves.

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