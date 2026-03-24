Dubai Schools Step Up Safety Measures Ahead Of Potential Reopening

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Schools in Dubai are implementing extensive health, safety, and safeguarding measures in line with KHDA expectations as they prepare for a potential reopening.

This follows a recent update from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) that allows schools to apply for a return to onsite, in-person learning, provided they meet specific regulatory requirements.

These include well-defined arrival and dismissal protocols, increased supervision, and maintaining consistently high standards across the campus.

Following the notice from the regulator, Taaleem has applied to reopen its schools for in-person learning from as early as Monday, March 30 – a move that could see thousands of students return to campuses across Dubai if approved by the regulator.

In a circular sent to parents, Taaleem said the following:

“We have received an update from KHDA providing schools with the option to apply for a return to in-person learning.”

Balancing hope and hesitation

In a statement to Khaleej Times, Taaleem CEO Alan Williamson said that decisions are being made with care. Emphasising that student safety remains paramount.

He said, “Our priority is to ensure that every student continues to learn in a safe, supportive, and stable environment, whether on campus or through distance learning.”

Distance learning was extended until April 3, following a shift to remote classes on March 2 and the spring break ending March 22.

Williamson added that feedback from families reflects a community still navigating uncertainty:

“We remain in close and regular contact with our parents, students, and staff and are seeing a balanced picture across our community. Many families are expressing confidence in a return to campus, while others prefer a more cautious approach.”

To better understand parent sentiment, the group has also circulated a questionnaire, allowing families to share their preferences.

Strict safety measures in place

Any return to classrooms will depend on meeting a comprehensive set of health, safety, and operational requirements outlined by regulators. These include structured arrival and dismissal procedures, enhanced supervision, and maintaining high standards across campuses.

Williamson stressed that reopening would be part of a wider, coordinated effort across the education sector. He added,

“Any move towards in-person learning forms part of a coordinated, sector-wide approach… with all decisions subject to the direction and approval of KHDA, ADEK, and the Ministry of Education.”

Behind the scenes, schools have been refining contingency plans and conducting risk assessments to ensure readiness.

“Within this, our schools have robust and well-established risk assessment processes… with student and staff safety at the centre of every decision,” he said.

Hybrid learning to continue

Even as schools prepare for a possible return, flexibility remains central to their approach. For families not ready to send children back, remote options will still be available.

“As we move forward, we will continue to offer both hybrid and distance learning alongside any return to campus,” Williamson said.

Equally important, educators say, is maintaining students' emotional wellbeing after disrupted routines.

“Wellbeing remains at the heart of everything we do… helping to maintain a sense of routine, connection, and stability,” he added.

But for the time being, distance learning remains in place. The Ministry of Education (MoE) recently announced that remote learning will continue at the start of the third academic term for two weeks across all schools nationwide.

Authorities will review the situation weekly, with updates communicated through official school channels to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Preparations are already underway

However, following the KHDA notice, other schools are also moving quickly to respond and gauge parental inclination.

Simon Crane, Headmaster of Brighton College Dubai, said preparations are already underway.

He said, “We have responded promptly to the KHDA update and are already in the process of preparing and submitting our application. Our intention is to reopen for full in-person learning at the earliest safe opportunity, subject to regulatory approval.”

Crane also noted that the KHDA guidance requires schools to demonstrate readiness across multiple areas.

“The KHDA circular provides schools with the option to apply for a return to onsite, in-person learning, subject to meeting regulatory requirements. It places emphasis on schools demonstrating readiness across key areas, including health and safety, operational planning, and continuity of education.”

However, not all schools are on the same page.

Some say they are still awaiting formal communication.

Seema Umar, principal of Dewvale School in Dubai, said,

“As of now, we have not received any official circular from the official authorities regarding the resumption of in-person learning. Once we receive formal communication, we will review the guidelines and take the necessary steps accordingly.”

She reiterated that safety will remain the top priority.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff will remain our top priority, and all measures will be implemented strictly in line with the directives issued by the authorities,” added Umar.