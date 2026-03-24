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MOJ Incorporates Lessons Learned” Program Into Case Management System To Enhance Efficiency Of Legal Performance
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Justice announced the inclusion of a "Lessons Learned” program from judicial rulings within the Case Management System, in a step aimed at developing the legal work system and enhancing the efficiency of government entities in managing litigation a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry explained that these lessons are based on rulings and legal principles established by the Court of Cassation in cases where administrative bodies were a party. These rulings have been analyzed and distilled to extract key legal rules and judicial trends, enabling government entities to use them as a practical reference when handling similar cases added that this approach helps government entities draw on relevant judicial precedents and build more precise and effective legal positions, which positively contributes to reducing legal risks and improving the efficiency of legal representation before various judicial bodies Ministry affirmed that the inclusion of the "Lessons Learned” program reflects an ongoing commitment to developing legal work tools and adopting a methodology based on institutional learning and the accumulation of expertise that supports knowledge-based legal decision-making and contributes to unifying legal practices across government entities noted that this initiative will enhance the quality of legal performance and support the exchange of expertise and knowledge among government entities, leading to greater efficiency in case management and raising the level of legal preparedness, in line with best modern practices in this field.
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