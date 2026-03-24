CSC Named Winner Of The Global Infosec Award For Cutting-Edge Certificate Lifecycle Management

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- CSC, an enterprise-class domain security provider and world leader in domain management, DNS, digital certificate management, brand protection, and anti-fraud solutions, is proud to announce its selection as a Cutting-Edge Certificate Lifecycle Management award winner in the 2026 Global InfoSec Awards.

“This award from Cyber Defense Magazine is a testament to CSC's innovation in digital certificate lifecycle management. With the continually evolving requirements around certificate lifecycles and domain control validation (DCV), we saw a need for a proactive solution to help clients when WHOIS emails were deprecated for domain control validation, and companies could no longer employ non-technical means to prove domain ownership. We were the first to offer Domain Control Validation as a Service (DCVaaS) to automate repetitive validation processes so our clients can stay agile, secure, and compliant without the operational burden. CSC is also delivering a solution that not only meets today's demands but also anticipates tomorrow's challenges, while letting our clients focus on their core business with confidence,” said Mark Flegg, senior director of technology, CSC Security Products and Services.

CSC's DCVaaS is a unique solution designed to simplify and expedite SSL/TLS certificate validation with a set-and-forget model for its clients. It eliminates the need for technical and repetitive domain validations through automation during certificate renewals and significantly reduces the time and effort required to manage certificate life cycles. DCVaaS can facilitate the validation process in under five minutes, allowing companies to deploy certificates more quickly than ever-making it an essential tool as the industry moves toward shorter certificate validity periods. With the end of WHOIS email validation, shrinking DCV re-use periods, and shorter certificate lifespans, DCVaaS helps companies maintain compliance and agility in a rapidly changing digital landscape.

Learn more about CSC's digital certificate management: cscdbs/en/solutions/digital-certificate-management/

About CSC

CSC is the trusted security and threat intelligence provider of choice for the Forbes Global 2000 and the 100 Best Global Brands (Interbrand®) with focus areas in domain security and management, along with digital brand and fraud protection. As global companies make significant investments in their security posture, our DomainSecSM platform can help them understand cybersecurity oversights that exist and help them secure their online digital assets and brands. By leveraging CSC's proprietary technology, companies can solidify their security posture to protect against cyber threat vectors targeting their online assets and brand reputation, helping them avoid devastating revenue loss. CSC also provides online brand protection-a combination of online brand monitoring and enforcement activities-with a multidimensional view of various threats outside the firewall targeting specific domains. Fraud protection services that combat phishing in the early stages of attack round out our solutions.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, since 1899, CSC has offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. CSC is a global company capable of doing business wherever our clients are-and we accomplish that by employing experts in every business we serve. Visit cscdbs.

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