US Navy Confirms Crash Of MQ-4C Triton UAV Worth Up To $250 Million

The United States has confirmed the loss of an MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicle, according to a recent mishap summary released by the United States Naval Safety Command. The US high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) maritime aircraft reportedly crashed in the Persian Gulf, with officials now confirming the incident.

Under the classification system used by the United States Department of War, any incident involving damage exceeding USD 2.5 million is categorised as a Class A mishap. Media reports citing CBS estimate the value of the reconnaissance aircraft involved in the latest incident at around USD 240-250 million.

Initial reports suggested that Iranian forces had destroyed the drone during confrontations. However, US authorities have now confirmed that the drone has "crashed.". The United States Naval Safety Command's latest publicly available mishap summary report includes the following brief entry: "9 Apr 2026 (Location Withheld - OPSEC) MQ-4C crashed; no injury to personnel."

Separate Report on MQ-9 Reaper Drone Losses

In a separate report, Xinhua News Agency, citing CBS News, stated that the United States has lost 24 MQ-9 Reaper drones to Iran amid escalating tensions around the Strait of Hormuz since April 1. The report added that these losses amount to an estimated USD 720 million. Depending on the variant, a single MQ-9 Reaper drone can cost USD 30 million or more.

About the MQ-4C Triton

The MQ-9 Reaper, manufactured by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, is a remotely piloted aircraft used primarily for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. It is also capable of carrying out precision strikes. The drone involved in the recent crash is believed to be the MQ-4C Triton, a high-altitude, long-endurance unmanned aircraft developed by Northrop Grumman. The platform is derived from the RQ-4 Global Hawk and is designed for maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations.

The MQ-4C Triton operates at altitudes above 50,000 feet for over 24 hours and has a range of approximately 7,400 nautical miles. As per Northrop Grumman, it carries a 360-degree multi-intelligence sensor suite that enables wide-area surveillance and rapid threat detection.

The aircraft can share real-time data with other military assets, which helps in coordinated operations across different domains. It provides up to four times the ISR coverage of other autonomous systems while maintaining high altitude and endurance. According to Northrop Grumman, the platform delivers 33 per cent greater effectiveness with 60 per cent fewer flight hours at roughly half the operational cost of medium-altitude aircraft. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)