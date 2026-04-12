Bitcoin And Ether Near Key Levels Signaling Possible Trend Reversal

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin and Ether are hovering near levels that could signal a trend shift for the year, even as a broad bear-case narrative persists across markets. Macro strategist Jordi Visser argued on the Anthony Pompliano podcast that a durable move would hinge on price anchors: BTC above $76,000 and ETH above $2,400.“If we trade above $76,000 and at the same time we see Ethereum above $2,400, I believe that is the beginning of a move that will be sustainable this year because I don't think we're going to have a recession,” Visser said on Friday's episode.

From a price perspective, crossing $76,000 would imply roughly a 6% gain from Bitcoin 's around $71,646 level at the time of publication, according to CoinMarketCap data. An ETH revival to $2,400 would imply roughly an 8% lift, depending on the prevailing price trajectory. The thresholds are less about a single day move and more about signaling a potential shift in momentum if macro conditions remain supportive.

A durable rally would hinge on Bitcoin clearing the $76,000 level and Ethereum reaching $2,400, potentially marking the start of a more sustained move in 2026 if the economy avoids a recession. Inflation remains a central factor for market sentiment. Visser and other observers argue that elevated price pressures could push investors to seek non-equity hedges as traditional markets stagnate. Market-implied recession risk for 2026 sits around 24%, according to Kalshi's pricing, down about 10 percentage points over the past month, illustrating shifting macro bets as traders reassess downside scenarios. Not all voices are aligned with an imminent upswing: veteran trader Peter Brandt has warned that BTC could retest or dip below recent lows later in 2026, underscoring ongoing uncertainty in timing and magnitude.

Key takeawaysInflation, the recession bet and crypto flows

The macro backdrop remains a central question for crypto traders. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the April Consumer Price Index rose 3.3% year over year, a figure that signals the persistence of inflationary pressures even as headline prints moderate. In this environment, a segment of market participants argues that the crypto market could benefit from a rotation away from equities if the macro landscape fails to deliver broad-based growth. Kalshi's market pricing, which points to a 24% chance of a recession in 2026, has moderated in recent weeks but continues to color risk assessments across digital assets and traditional markets.

Visser's framing suggests that, in his view, a symmetrical rebound would depend on both BTC and ETH breaking key thresholds, paired with the absence of a macro shock. The implication for traders is clear: price action around major psychological and technical levels could catalyze a broader re-pricing of risk assets, including altcoins that have lagged during a protracted bear cycle.

Contrasting voices and potential paths for 2026

In late March, Peter Brandt-a well-known veteran trader-signaled that Bitcoin could move to new territory beyond the February low near $60,000. He described the possibility of a test of the downside later in the year, calling it a potential bear-cycle low rather than a forecast set in stone. Brandt's stance underscores a fundamental tension in the market: even if some analysts outline scenarios for a structural bottom, timing remains highly uncertain and dependent on a convergence of macro data, policy expectations, and on-chain dynamics.

Visser has long maintained a more nuanced stance on market regimes, cautioning against rigid bull/bear labeling. He noted that even during periods of price ascent, the buildup of speculative appetite can wane, suggesting that a clean, textbook breakout may not be instantaneous.“At some point in there, it just seems like okay, they go up and then the normal course is at some point people don't invest as much as they have,” he remarked, highlighting how sentiment can shift before traditional trend signals fully align.

What this could mean for traders and builders

For traders, the narrative hinges on whether BTC can sustain momentum through the next leg of price discovery and whether ETH can regain relevance as a macro-divergence asset in a high-inflation regime. A confirmed breakout above the $76,000/$2,400 threshold would not only mark a milestone for this cycle but could also influence funding rates, liquidity flows, and risk-off/reward dynamics across decentralized finance and broader crypto markets.

From a broader market perspective, the combination of sticky inflation and evolving recession expectations keeps macro risk at the forefront. If inflation trends were to cool more decisively or if the economy demonstrates resilience despite soft indicators, the case for a renewed crypto-upleg strengthens. Conversely, a renewed macro shock or a longer-than-expected slowdown could keep upside constrained, even if price testing around key levels continues.

For developers and infrastructure builders, the potential shift in momentum could affect funding appetites, user onboarding, and the pace of Layer-2 and cross-chain proliferation. In a scenario where risk assets regain traction, attention may move toward scaling, security, and user experience as the sector seeks to convert renewed interest into sustainable network activity.

Key references: Visser's remarks on the Pompliano podcast, the 24% recession probability priced into Kalshi markets (down about 10 points in a month), and the latest CPI release from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. For context on price levels, Bitcoin hovered around the $71,646 mark, with Bitcoin price data corroborated by CoinMarketCap, while the ETH threshold cited sits at $2,400.

Looking ahead, market participants will be watching how inflation evolves, how central banks signal policy pivots, and whether crypto markets can translate macro resilience into durable price action. The next few weeks could help clarify whether the 2026 path favors a renewed crypto rally or a renewed test of downside support.

Watch next: as inflation data and policy cues unfold, traders will scrutinize whether the BTC-ETH cross-threshold thesis holds and which macro scenario-soft landing or renewed slowdown-ultimately shapes the year's trajectory.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.