Knowbe4 Expands Critical Security Defenses With Phish Alert Button For Microsoft Teams

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Empowering Employees to Combat Collaboration Security Threats with One-Click Reporting

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March, 2026 – KnowBe4, the world-renowned platform that comprehensively addresses human and agentic AI risk management, announced the launch of its Phish Alert Button (PAB) for Microsoft Teams. This marks a significant milestone in collaboration security as KnowBe4 brings the same one-click incident response capabilities previously exclusive to email, directly into the platform where employees communicate and collaborate every day.

“Cybercriminals are no longer just targeting the inbox; they are actively infiltrating the chat applications we rely on daily,” said Greg Kras, Chief Product Officer at KnowBe4.“By extending our Phish Alert Button to Microsoft Teams, we are closing a critical security gap. We've empowered more than 100 million users to report phishing in email. Now we're ensuring collaboration tools receive the same level of scrutiny and incident response.”

As cybercriminals increasingly expand their attack vectors beyond email to include collaboration tools, employees can no longer assume communications sent via internal chat are secure. With attackers using new sophisticated tactics, such as callback phishing, to circumvent traditional security layers, organizations are facing a critical blind spot in their security posture.

The Phish Alert Button is a simple, yet powerful, one-click reporting tool designed to turn end users into a human network of security 'sensors'. When an employee encounters a message that appears suspicious, unexpected, or potentially malicious, they can use the PAB to report it immediately. Once clicked, the tool automatically forwards the message to the organization's designated security inbox and incident response team for analysis.

Unified security posture: Security teams can now manage reported threats from both email and Teams creating a unified security posture. Reduced friction: By providing a familiar, one-click reporting mechanism with the Teams platform, organizations encourage employees to report suspicious messages, turning the workforce into an effective defense layer. Increased awareness: Users often view internal chat as safer than email. The Phish Alert Button for Teams provides a vital tool to remind employees to verify and report suspicious messages, whatever the channel.

The KnowBe4 Phish Alert Button for Microsoft Teams address the risks inherent in collaboration across the modern workplace:

The integration of the Phish Alert Button into Microsoft Teams reflects KnowBe4's commitment to innovation as the landscape shifts from traditional email-based attacks to complex, multiplatform social engineering threats. The collaboration security advancement is generally available at the end of the month.

About KnowBe4:

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by more than 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 builds security culture and helps teams manage both human and agent risk. The company delivers a comprehensive, agentic best-of-suite platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that reinforces secure behavior against evolving cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes awareness training, integrated cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As AI becomes increasingly embedded in business operations, KnowBe4 prepares the modern workforce by training both humans and AI agents to recognize and respond to security risks. Through this unified approach, KnowBe4 leads workforce trust management and defense strategies.