Exigent Celebrates Third Consecutive Cloudtango Select Honor

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Business technology services partner Exigent Technologies has announced it has been named to the Cloudtango Select 2026 ranking for the third time in three years, reflecting an excellent track record of delivering innovative IT, cybersecurity, and cloud services. This honor highlights Exigent's commitment to unleashing the potential of small to mid-sized businesses using The Exigent Method to enable collaborative partnerships, exceptional service, and innovative managed IT solutions.

“We're honored to be recognized by Cloudtango for the third consecutive year,” said Gerald Busardo, CEO and President of Exigent Technologies.“This showcases our team's commitment to The Exigent Method-working collaboratively with our clients to deliver tailored, dependable solutions. We're also grateful to our clients for their continued trust and partnership.”

As the technology landscape grows more complex, managed service providers have become essential partners for business success. Cloudtango's annual MSP Select awards honor the top-performing MSPs in the United States. In the 2026 edition, MSP Select highlights technical excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, while also addressing key trends shaping the industry, including AI-driven solutions and the evolving demands of multi-cloud management and risk reduction. Managed service providers continue to play a critical role in helping companies navigate this increasingly complex IT and cybersecurity landscape. MSPs can provide the expertise, oversight, and operational support needed to maintain resilience and security.

“Exigent stands out for its deep technical expertise and its ability to translate knowledge into practical, reliable solutions for clients,” said Jordi Vilanova, CEO at Cloudtango.“Their team understands how IT can positively impact business operations and consistently delivers guidance, support, and innovation that lead to high customer satisfaction.”

The Exigent Method

Since 1997, Exigent Technologies has empowered growth-oriented small and midsize businesses with strategic managed IT services built for long-term success. Through The Exigent Method-a consultative framework powered by our Assurance Managed Services and guided by experienced Technical Advisors-we engineer stability, deliver predictable outcomes, and align technology with each client's business objectives.

Our dedicated engineering service pods operate as a true extension of our clients' teams, providing personalized support from professionals who understand their environment, priorities, and growth plans. With an average employee tenure exceeding a decade and client partnerships that last just as long, Exigent delivers rare continuity in an industry known for constant change.

Headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, with additional locations in New York City, Denver, and Los Angeles, Exigent serves businesses that value strategic guidance, integrity, and white-glove service.

Learn more at exigent, call 877, or email...

About CloudTango

Our mission is to help businesses connect with managed service providers. Technology helps drive innovation, and we believe that managed service providers (MSPs) play a vital role in turning IT into a distinctive advantage. With Cloudtango, we provide technology leaders with the information and analysis that will help them navigate their cloud journey and guide them to the right MSP in order to succeed. Learn more at

