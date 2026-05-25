Lok Nayak, Malviya Hospitals Of Delhi Govt Win Quality Certification

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Delhi's healthcare system has achieved a significant milestone with Lok Nayak Hospital and Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital is being conferred the 'Quality Certified' recognition under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) framework, said Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Monday.

Lok Nayak Hospital secured an impressive 95.89 per cent while Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital achieved an outstanding 96.72 per cent in the national quality assessment process, the Minister said.

The certification has been awarded based on excellence demonstrated across multiple critical healthcare domains, including OPD services, ICU facilities, Blood Bank, Labour Room, Radiology, Laboratories, Emergency Care, Maternal Health Services, and several other clinical and support departments.

“Unlike the previous government, we believe in work, not empty promises. For years, Delhi's healthcare system suffered due to a lack of vision, accountability, and meaningful reforms,” said Pankaj Kumar Singh.

“Under the Kayakalp initiative, proper emphasis is laid on cleanliness and hygiene across all Delhi government hospitals. In the coming period, 14 MRI machines and more than 25 ultrasound machines will be made available in government hospitals,” he said.

He said advanced healthcare services are being ensured across Delhi Government hospitals, and it remains our commitment that every individual should have easy access to treatment.

The achievement marks an important step towards strengthening Delhi's public healthcare ecosystem and reflects the Delhi Government's sustained focus on delivering better, modern, and reliable healthcare services to citizens.

The Minister said under the broader vision of the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, continuous efforts are being undertaken to enhance quality standards, infrastructure, and patient experience across healthcare institutions in the national capital.

The Health Minister said that Delhi Government hospitals are continuously advancing towards global benchmarks in healthcare delivery, with enhanced cleanliness, stronger medical infrastructure, and expanded access to diagnostic services.

The planned augmentation of MRI and ultrasound machines across government hospitals will further improve diagnostic capacity and reduce patient inconvenience, he said.

The NQAS certification reflects the government's unwavering commitment to building a stronger, citizen-centric healthcare system where every individual can access quality treatment with dignity and trust, he said.