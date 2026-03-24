NYSE: DOOR CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Berger Montague Encourages Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) Investors To Inquire About A Securities Fraud Class Action

Headquartered in Tampa, FL, Masonite is a global designer and producer of interior and exterior doors for the residential and non-residential building industry.

According to the lawsuit, defendants failed to disclose that Masonite had received multiple formal acquisition offers from Owens Corning at significant premiums to the market price while the Company was actively repurchasing its own shares from investors during the Class Period.

When Masonite was ultimately acquired by Owens Corning, investors allegedly learned that Masonite had repurchased shares at artificially depressed prices, and Masonite's stock price was impacted upon disclosure of the previously withheld information, resulting in damages to Class Period investors.

If you are a Masonite investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at ... or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at ... or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

...

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

...