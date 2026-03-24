Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rajnath Singh Holds High-Level Defence Meet Amid West Asia War Breaking News


2026-03-24 08:07:07
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Rajnath Singh Holds High-Level Defence Meet Amid West Asia War | Breaking News Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a crucial meeting in New Delhi to review India's defence preparedness amid the escalating West Asia conflict. Top officials, including CDS Anil Chauhan, attended. Earlier, Narendra Modi warned of a prolonged global crisis. 0:00 - Defence Minister Chairs Review Meeting 0:52 - PM Modi Speaks in LS on West Asia Conflict 2:20 - Singh Reviews Defence Preparedness

MENAFN24032026007385015968ID1110899568



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search