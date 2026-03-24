Rajnath Singh Holds High-Level Defence Meet Amid West Asia War Breaking News
Rajnath Singh Holds High-Level Defence Meet Amid West Asia War | Breaking News Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a crucial meeting in New Delhi to review India's defence preparedness amid the escalating West Asia conflict. Top officials, including CDS Anil Chauhan, attended. Earlier, Narendra Modi warned of a prolonged global crisis. 0:00 - Defence Minister Chairs Review Meeting 0:52 - PM Modi Speaks in LS on West Asia Conflict 2:20 - Singh Reviews Defence Preparedness
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