Qatar Plans Over 188 Projects To Boost Trade, Targets $100 Billion In Foreign Investment

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar plans to implement more than 188 projects and initiatives as part of its strategy to develop the trade and investment sector between 2024 and 2030, according to a report by Qatar Television.

The initiatives, led by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, form part of the country's broader efforts to position trade as a key pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The plan is based on principles of economic diversification, enhanced competitiveness and greater openness to global markets, aiming to improve economic performance and attract investment.

It targets sustainable growth in non-oil sectors at an average annual rate of around 3.4 percent through 2030.

According to the report, more than half of the projects fall under entities directly affiliated with the ministry, while the remaining initiatives are distributed across

industrial, trade and logistics sectors, reflecting an integrated and coordinated policy approach.

Qatar is also seeking to attract foreign direct investment inflows of up to USD 100 billion by 2030, while strengthening domestic investments, which have exceeded QR326 billion.

The strategy includes the development of free zones and logistics areas spanning approximately 50 square kilometers, aimed at enhancing trade exchange and leveraging Qatar's strategic geographic location linking major global markets.

Trade and food security are key pillars of the plan, with efforts focused on securing supply chains and expanding strategic storage capacities to ensure market stability.

In this context, the Ministry is working to diversify supply routes and expand trade gateways, including strengthening land transport and regional connectivity to enhance the flexibility of goods movement.

The report noted that these measures have improved supply chain efficiency and enabled Qatar to respond more effectively to both local and global market demands, while reinforcing its position as a regional trade hub.

According to recent trade indicators, Qatar recorded a merchandise trade surplus of approximately QR12.1 billion in January 2026.

China ranked as the country's top trading partner at QR5.2 billion, reflecting the expansion of Qatar's global trade network.

The report added that Qatar continues to advance toward establishing itself as a global trade hub through long-term economic diversification and infrastructure development.