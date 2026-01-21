403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
OSN Partners with eCLUTCH to Bring Live Esports Channels to OSNtv Across MENA
(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE – 20 January 2026: OSN, the region’s leading entertainment network, announces a strategic partnership with eCLUTCH, the premium esports broadcaster, to bring a dedicated package of live esports channels to OSNtv.
As part of the agreement, seven eCLUTCH channels will join OSNtv’s channel line-up, marking a major expansion of esports content on the platform and reinforcing OSN’s commitment to offering new entertainment experiences that connect with younger and gaming-driven audiences across the region.
The expanded channel slate will deliver round-the-clock coverage of world-class esports tournaments, competitive gaming events, and original esports programming. eCLUTCH’s offering includes live tournaments, competitive leagues, and game-focused programming that delivers uninterrupted coverage to passionate esports fans as well as other sports such as padel. Viewers will gain access to top global competitions, behind-the-scenes content, and esports culture across multiple genres.
This partnership positions OSNtv as one of the first premium TV platforms in the region to launch a dedicated esports ecosystem within its channel offering. By integrating eCLUTCH’s live capabilities into its entertainment portfolio, OSN continues its strategy of evolving beyond traditional television and expanding into the next generation of competitive entertainment.
“With eCLUTCH, we’re expanding OSN’s entertainment portfolio to include a full suite of esports and gaming channels, as well as a dedicated Padel channel. This partnership allows us to reach new, dynamic audiences and reinforces our focus on innovative, culturally relevant content across the region,” said Imad El Khoury, VP Commercial, MENA at OSN.
For eCLUTCH, the partnership marks a key milestone in expanding its presence across the MENA region.
“This partnership with OSN marks an important step in eCLUTCH’s global expansion,” said Arnaud Verlhac, CEO of eCLUTCH. “OSN’s reach and reputation in the region make them the perfect partner to bring premium esports content into more homes. Together, we are creating a space where competitive gaming becomes part of mainstream entertainment.”
The addition of esports channels further strengthens OSNtv’s diverse content mix, which includes international series, Arabic originals, movies, documentaries, kids programming, and lifestyle channels.
By welcoming eCLUTCH to its platform, OSN continues to widen its content range and engage the next generation of viewers through greater innovation, talent integration, and genre diversification.
-END-
As part of the agreement, seven eCLUTCH channels will join OSNtv’s channel line-up, marking a major expansion of esports content on the platform and reinforcing OSN’s commitment to offering new entertainment experiences that connect with younger and gaming-driven audiences across the region.
The expanded channel slate will deliver round-the-clock coverage of world-class esports tournaments, competitive gaming events, and original esports programming. eCLUTCH’s offering includes live tournaments, competitive leagues, and game-focused programming that delivers uninterrupted coverage to passionate esports fans as well as other sports such as padel. Viewers will gain access to top global competitions, behind-the-scenes content, and esports culture across multiple genres.
This partnership positions OSNtv as one of the first premium TV platforms in the region to launch a dedicated esports ecosystem within its channel offering. By integrating eCLUTCH’s live capabilities into its entertainment portfolio, OSN continues its strategy of evolving beyond traditional television and expanding into the next generation of competitive entertainment.
“With eCLUTCH, we’re expanding OSN’s entertainment portfolio to include a full suite of esports and gaming channels, as well as a dedicated Padel channel. This partnership allows us to reach new, dynamic audiences and reinforces our focus on innovative, culturally relevant content across the region,” said Imad El Khoury, VP Commercial, MENA at OSN.
For eCLUTCH, the partnership marks a key milestone in expanding its presence across the MENA region.
“This partnership with OSN marks an important step in eCLUTCH’s global expansion,” said Arnaud Verlhac, CEO of eCLUTCH. “OSN’s reach and reputation in the region make them the perfect partner to bring premium esports content into more homes. Together, we are creating a space where competitive gaming becomes part of mainstream entertainment.”
The addition of esports channels further strengthens OSNtv’s diverse content mix, which includes international series, Arabic originals, movies, documentaries, kids programming, and lifestyle channels.
By welcoming eCLUTCH to its platform, OSN continues to widen its content range and engage the next generation of viewers through greater innovation, talent integration, and genre diversification.
-END-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment