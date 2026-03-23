MEA Secy P Kumaran Meets Alumni In Cambodia, Vows Stronger Relations

India Vows to Strengthen Development Cooperation

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) P Kumaran interacted with the ICCR and ITEC Alumni in Cambodia. Kumaran reiterated India's commitment to deepen the ties between the two countries.

Official Spokesperson for the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, said in a post on X, "Secretary (East) Shri P. Kumaran interacted with the ICCR and ITEC Alumni in Cambodia. Reiterated India's commitment to further strengthen the development cooperation between the two countries." Secretary (East) Shri P. Kumaran interacted with the ICCR and ITEC Alumni in Cambodia. Reiterated India's commitment to further strengthen the development cooperation between the two countries. twitter/SmVDq1i4aI - Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 23, 2026

High-Level Diplomatic Engagements

Earlier in the day, Jaiswal said, "Secretary (East) Shri P. Kumaran met Secretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, Dr. UN Kheang. The two sides discussed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and explored ways to further strengthen India-Cambodia ties." Secretary (East) Shri P. Kumaran met Secretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, Dr. UN Kheang. The two sides discussed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and explored ways to further strengthen ties. twitter/aAoJxs2muZ - Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 23, 2026

Discussions on Cultural Cooperation

Kumaran had also called on the Minister of Culture and Fine Arts of Cambodia, Phoeurng Sackona. In a post on X, he said, "Secretary (East) Shri P. Kumaran called on Minister of Culture and Fine Arts of Cambodia, Ms. Phoeurng Sackona. Discussions focused on heritage conservation projects and other areas of cultural cooperation." Secretary (East) Shri P. Kumaran called on Minister of Culture and Fine Arts of Cambodia, Ms. Phoeurng Sackona. Discussions focused on heritage conservation projects and other areas of cultural cooperation. twitter/ROOaq9fVqM - Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 23, 2026

Call on Deputy Prime Minister

Kumaran had also called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, Prak Sokhonn. In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Secretary (East) Shri P. Kumaran called on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, Mr. Prak Sokhonn. Discussions focused on further strengthening multifaceted cooperation between India and Cambodia." Secretary (East) Shri P. Kumaran called on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, Mr. Prak Sokhonn. Discussions focused on further strengthening multifaceted cooperation between India and Cambodia. twitter/FrKbAu3k53 - Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 23, 2026

Heritage Conservation Efforts

Kumaran visited Ta Prohm Temple in Siem Reap, Cambodia, where the Archaeological Survey of India is leading restoration and conservation efforts. Jaiswal said in a post on X, "Secretary (East) Shri P. Kumaran visited Ta Prohm Temple in Siem Reap, Cambodia, where the Archaeological Survey of India is leading restoration and conservation efforts. Two phases have been successfully completed, with the third phase currently underway." Secretary (East) Shri P. Kumaran visited Ta Prohm Temple in Siem Reap, Cambodia, where the Archaeological Survey of India is leading restoration and conservation efforts. Two phases have been successfully completed, with the third phase currently underway. twitter/nUtj8e1rws - Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 22, 2026

Reinforcing Civilisational Bonds

Kumaran's visit, coming on the heels of high-level bilateral engagements in Siem Reap, reflects the continuing commitment of both nations to strengthen ties through cultural preservation, tourism, and heritage cooperation. The visit also aligned with ongoing dialogues that expand India-Cambodia cooperation in education, trade and strategic partnership, reinforcing that civilisational bonds remain at the core of diplomatic relations in the Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)

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