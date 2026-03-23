Senate Approves Trump Loyalist Markwayne Mullin As Next DHS Secretary

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Senate on Monday confirmed President Donald Trump's nomination of Senator Markwayne Mullin to lead the Department of Homeland Security, installing a close ally of the president at a critical juncture for US immigration enforcement and national security policy.

Mullin, a 48-year-old Republican from Oklahoma, secured confirmation in a 54–45 vote, with near-unanimous Republican backing and support from two Democrats. His appointment follows a contentious confirmation hearing and comes amid heightened scrutiny of the department's public standing and operational challenges.

The new secretary replaces Kristi Noem, whose tenure was marked by bipartisan criticism over leadership decisions and the use of taxpayer funds. Mullin's nomination had advanced out of committee last week after what observers described as a combative hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

“My goal in six months is that we're not the lead story every single day. My goal is for people to understand we're out there, we're protecting them and we're working with them,” Mullin said last week at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

(More to come...)