Customs Authority Chairman Inspects Air Cargo Operations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Chairman of the General Authority of Customs, HE Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Jamal, conducted an inspection tour on Sunday morning at Air Cargo Customs as part of ongoing efforts to monitor workflow and assess the readiness of operational customs procedures at the port.

During the tour, His Excellency reviewed the mechanisms in place for handling shipments and ensured the full implementation of approved procedures.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining the smooth flow of goods and ensuring the continuity of customs operations with high efficiency, without disruption during official holidays.

His Excellency also reviewed the process of transferring shipments from land ports to the air cargo facility, within the framework of enhancing supply chain flexibility and ensuring the uninterrupted flow of food supplies and essential goods.

This supports supply operations and improves the efficiency of distributing vital commodities in the local market.

At the conclusion of the tour, His Excellency stressed the importance of maintaining the same level of efficiency and strengthening coordination and integration with both government and private entities.

This will ensure the delivery of distinguished customs services and contribute to meeting the needs of the local market, particularly in light of the current regional circumstances.