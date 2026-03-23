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Benjamin Larue

Benjamin Larue


2026-03-23 03:05:01
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Faculty Affiliate in Wildlife Biology, University of Montana
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Dr. Benjamin Larue is a wildlife biologist and postdoctoral fellow at the University of Montana. His research focuses on ungulate ecology, large carnivore interactions, and the impacts of roads and industrial development on migratory species. He collaborates closely with Indigenous communities and co-management boards across northern Canada and Alaska to support culturally grounded, conservation-focused decision-making. He is a Liber Ero Fellow and a contributor to the continent-wide Fate of the Caribou research initiative.

Experience
  • –present Faculty Affiliate in Ungulate Ecology, University of Montana
  • –present Postdoctoral researcher in wildlife conservation and ecology, Université Laval
Education
  • 2023 Université de Sherbrooke, Ph.D in Ecology

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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