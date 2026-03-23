Dr. Benjamin Larue is a wildlife biologist and postdoctoral fellow at the University of Montana. His research focuses on ungulate ecology, large carnivore interactions, and the impacts of roads and industrial development on migratory species. He collaborates closely with Indigenous communities and co-management boards across northern Canada and Alaska to support culturally grounded, conservation-focused decision-making. He is a Liber Ero Fellow and a contributor to the continent-wide Fate of the Caribou research initiative.

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