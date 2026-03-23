Alternative Investment Funds Market Report 2026-2030 Featuring Profiles Of Brookfield Corp., The Goldman Sachs Group, Apollo Global Management, Blackrock, The Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. And More

Dublin, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alternative Investment Funds Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The alternative investment funds market has experienced strong growth, with the market size projected to increase from $13.73 trillion in 2025 to $15.01 trillion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This growth is driven by expanding high-net-worth individual wealth pools, limited returns from traditional fixed-income assets, institutional portfolio diversification, and the evolution of private equity and hedge fund ecosystems. Additionally, regulatory changes are enabling broader fund structures.

Forecasts indicate that market size will reach $21.35 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%. Several factors contribute to this, including demand for inflation-resilient assets, digital platforms enhancing private-market access, increased participation by pension and sovereign wealth funds, data-driven due diligence, and sustainable investment mandates. Emerging trends include tokenized assets, fractionalized private investments, AI-based portfolio tools, niche thematic alternatives, and transparent fee models.

Infrastructure development is expected to significantly boost market growth. As urbanization rises, the demand for infrastructure, such as transport and energy systems, increases. Alternative investment funds channel private capital into large-scale projects, accelerating execution and reducing public funding dependency. For example, in July 2024, the UK's total government investment in infrastructure rose to $17.25 billion, a 3.9% increase from 2022. These funds finance long-term projects in roads, energy, and urban development, fostering economic growth and improving infrastructure quality.

Leading companies are innovating advanced investment vehicles like structured alternative investment funds (AIFs) to broaden market access while enhancing strategic flexibility for sophisticated investors. Electrum Portfolio Managers, for instance, launched the AIF-Laureate fund, employing a multi-strategy, market-neutral approach. This initiative uses quantitative models to refine portfolio decisions and improve risk-adjusted returns.

In a significant industry move, BlackRock Inc. acquired HPS Investment Partners for approximately $12 billion in December 2024, strengthening its private credit capabilities and fortifying its position in the global alternatives market.

Prominent companies in the market include Brookfield Corporation, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Apollo Global Management Inc., BlackRock Inc., and KKR & Co. Inc., among others. North America dominated the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region going forward.

Report Scope

This report addresses pivotal questions regarding the largest and fastest-growing markets for alternative investment funds, market relations to the economy, and the forces like technological disruptions shaping future prospects. It encompasses market size, characteristics, growth, segmentation, and competitive landscape, offering a trajectory of historical and projected market growth across various geographies.



The market characteristics section provides a detailed overview of the market, offering insights into key products, brand differentiation, product features, and innovation trends.

Supply chain analysis outlines the value chain, including critical raw materials and suppliers, and identifies competitors at each supply chain level.

Trends and strategies section examines market evolutions, emerging technologies like digital transformation, and strategies for competitive positioning.

The regulatory landscape overview assesses frameworks, bodies, and policies influencing the market, alongside examining major investment flows and trends.

Market size analysis highlights historical and forecast growth, factoring in technological advancements, geopolitical events, and economic trends.

TAM and market attractiveness scoring provides strategic insights for potential growth, using quantitative frameworks.

Geographical breakdowns feature insights into shifts in manufacturing and supply chain alignment, emphasizing regions like Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

The competitive landscape chapter details leading companies, market shares, and pivotal financial moves. Company scoring matrix evaluates leading firms based on multi-parameter metrics, enhancing competitive analysis.

Markets Covered:



Types: Private Equity, Hedge, Real Estate, Infrastructure, Venture Capital, Private Debt, and Others

Technologies: Computer Vision, Machine Learning, IoT, Robotics

Deployment Modes: On-Premise, Cloud

Investor Types: Institutional, High-Net-Worth, Retail, Others End Users: Municipalities, Transportation Authorities, Smart Cities, Private Contractors

Subsegments: Detailed subsegments for each fund type including Private Equity, Hedge, Real Estate, Infrastructure, Venture Capital, Private Debt, and Other Funds.

Featured Companies: Brookfield Corporation, Goldman Sachs, Apollo Global Management, BlackRock, Bank of New York Mellon, KKR, among others.

Geographical Coverage: Includes regions like Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, and more.

Time Series: Offers data spanning five years of historical analysis and a ten-year forecast.

Data and Segmentation: Inclusivity of ratios, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita, alongside comprehensive historical and forecast data segmented by country and region.

Key Attributes