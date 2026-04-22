Azerbaijan's Ateshgah Company Comments On Atainsurance's Liquidation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Citizens insured with Azerbaijan's AtaInsurance OJSC during the previous period will now only have to contact Ateshgah Insurance OJSC regarding any insurance event or other requests, a source in Ateshgah Insurance, commenting on the liquidation of AtaInsurance, told Trend.

The source said that the citizens should contact on the above issues due to the fact that, since April 10 of this year, all insurance contracts signed between AtaInsurance and citizens have been transferred to Ateshgah company.

"The relevant regulations will be fully complied with to ensure a smooth transition period and fully protect the rights of customers. Transparency and information processes will be ensured accordingly, and all necessary measures will be taken to ensure that customers do not experience any inconvenience.

This transfer process is considered an important opportunity for Ateshgah Insurance Company OJSC in terms of strengthening its market position and expanding its product portfolio.

The company aims to provide customers with a wider and more competitive range of insurance products and plans to take appropriate strategic steps in this direction in the future," the source emphasized.

The license of AtaInsurance was revoked by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on April 21.

In accordance with Article 107.1.1 of the law of Azerbaijan "on insurance activities", by the decision of the CBA Management Board dated April 17, 2026, the license No. 000300 dated November 10, 2009, issued to AtaInsurance for insurance activities was canceled.

"The cancellation of the company's license doesn't pose any threat to the financial sustainability and stability of the insurance sector.

The cancellation process will be monitored by the CBA within the framework of the legislation of Azerbaijan," the bank's statement emphasized.