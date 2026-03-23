Flagship Verisk Insurance Conference Convenes Leaders To Explore The Future Of Insurance, Data And AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event opens in Las Vegas as the industry confronts a rapidly changing risk environment and rising demand for trusted data, analytics, insights and responsible AI

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, today opened the Verisk Insurance Conference (#VIC2026), its marquee annual gathering of insurance industry leaders, taking place through March 26 in Las Vegas. The conference brings together professionals from underwriting, catastrophe risk, claims, specialty lines, emerging technologies and more to explore what's ahead for the insurance industry and strengthen the connections that move it forward.

As the industry navigates rapid shifts in risk, regulation, technology and client expectations, the need for shared insights and interoperable, complementary solutions continues to accelerate. The Verisk Insurance Conference is designed as a forum for leaders to share perspectives and explore ways organizations in the industry can apply data, analytics and technologies like AI responsibly and practically, with human judgment and trusted information at the center of decision‐making.

As a strategic partner, Verisk supports key underwriting, claims and risk workflows and offers regulatory‐grade data and analytics assets built on a foundation of strong data governance, privacy and compliance practices. These capabilities, together with engagement from clients, partners, insurers, agents, brokers and thought leaders, make the conference a natural forum for addressing common challenges, exchanging perspectives and exploring innovations shaping insurance's next chapter.

Connecting the Insurance Ecosystem

The conference's agenda highlights the forces reshaping risk and practical ways to apply technology and insights to build greater resilience. As organizations in the industry look to incorporate more automation, conference sessions will examine different ways our teams are adopting AI in practice, including the role of human judgment, change management, and data quality in supporting responsible use, consistent with Verisk's principles for ethical AI.

“Insurance is built on decisions that must be made quickly, consistently and with a clear view of risk,” said Saurabh Khemka, president of Underwriting Solutions at Verisk.“What we're showcasing is how data, analytics and responsibly-created AI can work together in practical ways to support those decisions – helping the industry operate with greater confidence and deliver better, more reliable experiences for the clients who rely on it.”

AI in A ction: H ands- O n I nnovation in the Solutions Gallery

In the Solutions Gallery, visitors can explore live demos that show how Verisk is embedding AI into insurance workflows (underwriting, specialty lines, catastrophe modeling, life and annuity) to help clients work more efficiently, including:



AI in catastrophe modeling, showcasing how advanced analytics can enhance models, accelerate event analysis and support operating in volatile risk environments.

GenAI‐powered underwriting, demonstrating Augmented Underwriting to transform unstructured submissions into structured, enriched information and support more consistent underwriting decisions.

Conversational AI for life and annuity workflows, featuring Ask Max and Tell Max to help carriers and distributors navigate complex product and servicing questions on Verisk's FAST platform. AI‐powered product mission control and data automation, highlighting AI orchestration and agentic workflows that convert unstructured documents into usable data and improve operational efficiency across underwriting and claims.

Together, these experiences give attendees a practical view of where AI is delivering value today and how insurers can build on that foundation in the years ahead in a way that prioritizes security, privacy, and appropriate human oversight.

“Catastrophe risk is evolving in ways that require more precision, more speed and more scientific rigor,” said Rob Newbold, president of Catastrophe and Risk Solutions at Verisk.“By pairing advanced modeling with trusted data and new AI‐driven techniques, we can provide clearer visibility into emerging hazards and support faster, more confident decisions before, during and after events – strengthening resilience for policyholders and the communities they serve.”

To learn more, visit verisk.

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About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, catastrophic events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more, visit and the Verisk Newsroom.

CONTACT: Amy Ebenstein Verisk... 551-225-0585