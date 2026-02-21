Ramadan At Dubai's Global Village: Extended Timings, Free Tickets For Families

PUBLISHED: Sun 22 Feb 2026, 5:00 AM



By: Bahni Bandyopadhyay



Share:







Open-air seating inspired by traditional majlis gatherings has been arranged for guests to enjoy food, play traditional gamesAdd as a preferredsource on Google

Season 30 at Dubai's Global Village is at its peak, and made more special these days by curated Ramadan experiences at the park all through the holy month. The popular destination is welcoming visitors with a mix of cultural performances, festive decor, and family-friendly vibes.

Embracing the values of togetherness, reflection and shared memories, the popular park has transformed into a vibrant evening hub daily with extended timings, majlis-style gatherings and Ramadan-themed entertainment.

Recommended For You

Extended timings

Global Village's Ramadan timings are 5pm to 1am from Sunday to Wednesday and until 2am from Thursday to Saturday, where families and friends can come together to enjoy authentic culture, cuisine, and entertainment in an open-air setting.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Four tickets for the price of one

In line with the UAE's Year of Family, Global Village has rolled out a special offer. Families can enjoy four entry tickets for the price of Dh30 only, with additional tickets available as an add on for just Dh7.5 each.

Ramadan prayer timings

It's the perfect opportunity for big families and groups of loved ones to gather for iftar, suhoor, or a memorable evening exploring Global Village's diverse dining options, games, shopping outlets, attractions and cultural experiences.

The Global Village Family Offer is valid for a limited time and available exclusively at Global Village ticket counters.

Multaqa Global Village

Multaqa Global Village is a free-to-access, tent-style seating experience designed to encourage connection and socialising. Inspired by traditional majlis gatherings, the space features festoon lighting, comfortable seating and a warm, inviting atmosphere, offering guests a designated area to unwind, share conversations and enjoy time together during iftar, suhoor or late-night visits.

Located in front of the Main Stage, Multaqa Global Village invites guests to get their food from the destination's diverse kiosks, and rent traditional games from the on-site team, creating a relaxed and interactive Ramadan experience for all ages.

Live entertainment on Main Stage

Throughout the holy month, Global Village is hosting a curated programme of Ramadan-themed entertainment on the Main Stage. Guests can enjoy live performances, including orchestra, oud, nay, harp, violin and the traditional Tannoura show, thoughtfully selected to complement the ambiance and cultural significance of the introspective period.

Akher Kalam show hosted by Maitha Mohammed will be held from February 18 to March 18, at 11pm, on the Main Stage. Al Mandoos Live Game Show hosted by Abdulla Esmaeel will take place on the Main Stage at 9:30pm across three consecutive weekends, starting from the first weekend of Ramadan on Friday, February 20, offering an engaging and interactive experience for visiting families.

Decorated for the holy month

Decorations with traditional themed elements can be seen across the park this month. From glowing lanterns and crescents to warm ambient lighting and photo-worthy installations, every corner of the destination reflects the spirit of the season, creating beautiful corners for guests to capture.

A world of flavours for iftar and suhoor

The park offers around 250 dining options across the Restaurant Plaza, kiosks, streets, stalls in the pavilions and cafes. Whether breaking their fast, enjoying suhoor or indulging in light bites throughout the evening, guests have a wide range of cuisines to choose from.

Shopping for Eid

With 30 cultural pavilions representing over 90 cultures, Global Village offers a unique Ramadan shopping experience. Guests can explore a variety of themed products including decor, clothing, gifts, household items, traditional sweets and food essentials, making it a one-stop destination for Eid preparations throughout the Holy Month.

Step challenge

Encouraging wellness alongside celebration, the Ramadan Step Challenge is back this season. Available exclusively through the Global Village mobile app, the challenge invites guests to track their steps while exploring the park. Guests who complete 10,000 steps in a single visit will be eligible for exciting rewards, adding an interactive element to their Ramadan experience.



Dubai's Ramadan 2026 calendar: Fireworks, drone shows to light up skies post iftar Ramadan 2026: Karama's street food festival back with 100 restaurants, Dh5 dishes

ALSO READ