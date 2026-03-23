Cognita Schools Across The UAE To Implement World-Class, Research-Informed Online Learning Programme For The New Term

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Drawing on global expertise across 90 schools in 21 countries to deliver an engaging online learning experience, with wellbeing, enrichment, routine and community at the heart

Dubai, United Arab Emirates,March 2026: Schools within the Cognita Group across the UAE will begin the new term with a structured period of online learning, following guidance issued by UAE education authorities.

Under the directive, students at the Repton family of schools, Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai, Horizon International School, Horizon English School, Ranches Primary School and Al Ain English Speaking School will commence online learning on Monday 23 March, with schools beginning Term 3 with two weeks of remote learning.

To support students and families during this period, Cognita schools are launching the Learning Continuity and Connection Programme, a unified, research-informed approach designed to ensure strong academic progress while maintaining routine, wellbeing and meaningful connections with teachers and school communities. Informed by insights gathered through direct engagement with Cognita's parent community to understand their needs, the programme is designed to support families both in the UAE and those who may be temporarily relocated. It is built on evidence of effective online learning, combining live teaching, independent study, pre-learning and personalised mentoring to create a balanced and engaging learning experience.

The model ensures that students continue to benefit from high-quality teaching and clear daily routines, while also allowing flexibility for families navigating different circumstances and time zones.

A strong emphasis is placed on maintaining regular interaction between students and teachers, alongside ongoing communication with parents to ensure clarity, reassurance and continuity.

Alongside the school-led academic programme, Cognita EnrichMe, the Group's wider enrichment provision, has developed a broader activity and wellbeing plan to complement online learning. Aligned fully with guidance from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, and health and safety requirements, it will offer families access to age-appropriate enrichment and wellbeing opportunities, with further details to be shared through each school community.

Importantly, the programme recognises the need to adapt learning to different age groups. For younger students, this includes reducing screen time and increasing guided, offline and supported activities. Across all phases, the approach is designed to avoid excessive screen exposure while ensuring students remain connected, engaged and progressing.

By aligning academic provision with wellbeing and strong pastoral support, the Learning Continuity and Connection Programme ensures that students remain part of their school community, wherever they are. The aim is to provide families with confidence that learning will continue without disruption, and that students will remain supported, connected and able to thrive.

Ian Wallace, Director of Education, Cognita Middle East, said:“We know that families value clarity, consistency and confidence at times like this. Our approach has therefore been carefully designed to ensure that students continue to benefit from clear routines, high-quality teaching and regular connection with their teachers and school community.

Drawing on Cognita's global educational expertise across our network of schools, we are able to combine a research-informed framework with the flexibility for schools to adapt to their students' needs, maintaining both excellence and continuity across our schools. Just as importantly, our dedicated parent portals will help ensure families have clear, practical guidance and feel fully supported throughout the online learning experience.”

As students prepare to begin the new term, schools will introduce structured timetables designed to provide routine and consistency throughout the online learning period. Alongside academic lessons, students will benefit from regular teacher interaction, pastoral support and activities designed to maintain engagement and strengthen connection with their school communities.

To support parents, schools are also developing dedicated online learning portals that will bring together key information in one place, including guidance on how online learning will operate, timetables, communication routines, attendance guidance, teacher contact details, frequently asked questions and technology requirements.

This approach reflects Cognita's ongoing commitment to delivering a high-quality education that supports students academically while prioritising wellbeing and community connection.