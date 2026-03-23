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Al-Futtaim Lexus Debuts The New IS350 In The United Arab Emirates With Refined Performance And Design
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) New generation of IS delivers exhilarating driving experience that strengthens dialogue between driver and car
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Evolves aggressive and sporty interior and exterior design with a sharper, more focused character
Advanced Lexus Safety System + and renewed multimedia system deliver greater safety, peace of mind, and everyday convenience
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