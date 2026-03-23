Al-Futtaim Lexus Debuts The New IS350 In The United Arab Emirates With Refined Performance And Design

Evolves aggressive and sporty interior and exterior design with a sharper, more focused character Advanced Lexus Safety System + and renewed multimedia system deliver greater safety, peace of mind, and everyday convenience

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New generation of IS delivers exhilarating driving experience that strengthens dialogue between driver and car

Dubai, UAE –March 2026: Al-Futtaim Lexus has announced the arrival of the stunning new IS in the United Arab Emirates, marking the latest evolution of the compact front-engine, rear-wheel-drive (FR) sports sedan that has exemplified the joy of driving for drivers across the Middle East since the first-generation model debuted in 1999.

Widely regarded as a cornerstone of the Lexus driving experience, the IS continues to earn praise for its excellent performance and sporty design, while extensive worldwide testing, including hot weather testing in the UAE, continues to refine the unique“Lexus Driving Signature.”

Building on the strengths the IS has pursued to date, Lexus further polishes a driving experience where the driver can effortlessly communicate with the car, while evolving the model's aggressive and sporty design into an even sharper, more purposeful expression. The result is a more focused sports sedan that brings driver confidence and comfort into closer harmony, whether navigating daily city routes or enjoying winding desert and mountain roads.

Commenting on the launch of the latest evolution of the IS, Jacques Brent, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Lexus, said:“As an accessible, yet thrilling sports sedan in the Lexus range, the IS has been a firm favourite for our customers in the UAE for more than two decades now. The new IS350 boasts an unwavering focus on achieving true dialogue between car and driver, in which the driver's intentions are faithfully conveyed to the vehicle, and the car's responses are clearly felt in return. Building on the IS's distinctive ride comfort and outstanding vehicle control, the model has evolved to deliver an even more engaging experience from within the cabin. This evolution is driven by careful attention to detail in the redesigned interior, advancements in preventive safety technologies through Lexus Safety System +, and the integration of the latest multimedia system. We are excited to bring the pure joy of driving to Lexus customers in the UAE with the newly reimagined IS.”

With refinement in both performance and design as the guiding direction, development of the IS350 focuses on elevating steering feel, vehicle stability, ride comfort, and cockpit usability, all key elements for a compact FR sports sedan intended to keep the driver fully engaged with the road.

To further enhance driving performance, the Electric Power Steering system is revamped with the adoption of a variable gear rack. This supports more precise path tracing with minimal steering input at intersections and through successive corners, while maintaining stability during straight-line driving. In parallel, the Adaptive Variable Suspension system is improved to deliver a high-level balance between vehicle stability and reduced road-surface shock, helping to achieve a more comfortable and composed driving feel without compromising the direct connection that defines the Lexus Driving Signature.

Supporting safe and secure driving, the new IS350 advances the Lexus Safety System + and introduces additional features designed to make long-distance travel more relaxed and comfortable. Expanded safety and driver assistance functions are complemented by Lexus Teammate Advanced Drive, an enhanced driver assistance system that supports highway driving.

On the exterior, the new IS350 introduces a redesigned front face that emphasizes a low centre of gravity and wide stance, reinforcing a powerful and sharp styling identity. The F SPORT model further enhances this dynamic appeal with a newly designed rear spoiler that improves aerodynamic performance, as well as newly styled 19-inch lightweight aluminium wheels that reflect the IS's sharp, responsive driving character. The exterior colour lineup expands to a total of eight options, including the addition of Neutrino Gray, a new hue that expresses a dynamic sense of motion through its hard-toned light grey base infused with metallic highlights, offering more choice to suit diverse lifestyles and preferences.

Inside, Lexus places particular focus on the cockpit, an essential priority in a compact FR sports sedan, to ensure an environment that helps to concentrate on driving. The centre display is enlarged to 12.3 inches, delivering high visibility and intuitive operation while aligning with the driver's natural line of sight. The TFT LCD meter in front of the driver has also been increased to 12.3 inches, providing clear, easy-to-read graphics that communicate information directly and intuitively, supporting confident decision-making in real time.

The interior design further evolves with newly developed“Forged Bamboo” ornamentation applied to the upper console and start switch bezel. The natural bamboo fibres create a distinctive“In-ei” shading effect, adding an expressive sense of depth that complements the IS350's dynamic energy and enhances the sporty feel of the cabin. Additionally, a new interior colour, Prominence, inspired by the vivid glow of solar flares, is introduced to create an aggressive and sporty cabin atmosphere.

The launch of the new IS350 reflects Lexus' continued commitment to delivering vehicles that combine refined craftsmanship, driver-focused performance, and advanced technologies that enhance everyday confidence and peace of mind.