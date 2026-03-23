Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From High Representative Of The European Union For Foreign Affairs And Security Policy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received a phone call from HE Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.

During the call, they reviewed the developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes peacefully.

HE the Prime Minister reiterated his condemnation of the Iranian attacks on Qatari territory, stating that they are unacceptable under any pretext or justification. He noted that the State of Qatar has always been keen to distance itself from regional conflicts and has sought to facilitate dialogue between Iran and the international community.

HE the Prime Minister affirmed that Iran's targeting of energy facilities constitutes a blatant violation of the principles of international law and a serious threat to global energy security, the environment, and freedom of navigation. He stressed the need to spare the region the consequences of these unjustified attacks and to work towards de-escalation in order to restore security and stability at both the regional and international levels.

For her part, Her Excellency the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission called for de-escalation, the exercise of reason, and a return to negotiations and diplomatic means to avoid further chaos.