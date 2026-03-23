MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) The Irish band Kneecap has joined the list of people who are pointing guns at the US President Donald Trump. The band arrived in Cuba as part of an international aid convoy delivering essential humanitarian supplies, including medicine and portable solar panels.

The group, known for its politically charged lyrics and activism, framed the visit as an act of solidarity with communities affected by longstanding economic restrictions and resource shortages. During their time on the island, Kneecap engaged with local organizers and aid workers, highlighting the importance of grassroots international cooperation. They also used the opportunity to criticize the U.S. President Donald Trump, specifically pointing to policies that tightened sanctions on Cuba during his administration.

The group argued that such measures disproportionately impacted ordinary citizens rather than political leadership. Their statements sparked debate online, with supporters praising their willingness to take a stand on global issues, while critics accused them of oversimplifying complex geopolitical realities.

Regardless, Kneecap's presence in Cuba underscored their evolving role, not just as musicians, but as outspoken participants in international political and humanitarian conversations.

Cuba and the USA share a long history including the resistance mounted by the Cuban revolutionary and the former President of Cuba, Fidel Castro and Che Guevara, who served as the Minister of Industries under the administration of Castro.

Both Fidel Castro and Che Guevara opposed the regime of Fulgencio Batista, who had close ties with the USA, CIA and FBI.

Cuba also finds a coveted spot in world history, and also changed the course of the Cold War. It was the Cuban missile crisis of 1962 that brought the world at the doorstep of another nuclear catastrophe when the world superpowers, USSR and the USA came close to a nuclear stand-off with the USSR pointing nuclear armed missiles at the USA. The missiles were placed at multiple secret sites across Cuba, not just one location