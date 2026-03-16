West Africa Infrastructure Expo Prioritizes The Strategic Value Of Nigeria's Infrastructure Sector In Its Inaugural Edition

Running from 7 – 9 April 2026 in Lagos, Nigeria, the exhibition will showcase solutions across digital, power, transport, smart cities, waste and water infrastructure Nigeria Infrastructure Summit to convene public and private sector leaders, sharing strategic insights as the Infra360 programme provides technical knowledge

West Africa Infrastructure Expo, organized by dmg events, is gearing up for its inaugural edition from 7 – 9 April 2026 at Landmark Centre in Lagos, bringing together stakeholders involved in planning, financing and delivering infrastructure projects across Nigeria and the wider West African market.

The event, co-located with HVACR Nigeria, comes at a time when Nigeria is entering a phase where infrastructure ambitions are increasingly translating into project delivery across transport networks, power systems, digital infrastructure, water management and urban development. West Africa Infrastructure Expo responds to this growth by creating a comprehensive meeting ground where government authorities, investors, contractors and technical specialists can examine current projects, share delivery strategies and explore solutions supporting national development priorities. With over 35 exhibiting companies from countries including Austria, China, Ghana, India and the UAE and an expected 2,000 attendees, West Africa Infrastructure Expo will convene decision-makers across the infrastructure value chain, including regulators, engineering firms, project managers, consultants, technology providers and development finance institutions.

West Africa Infrastructure Expo will feature companies representing digital infrastructure, power infrastructure, smart city solutions, transport infrastructure, waste and environmental management and water management and infrastructure. The exhibition enables stakeholders to evaluate products and services across these core sectors essential to national development.

Participating exhibitors include PERI, B5 Plus Group, Linsinger, Ban Ngai, KBS Pumps & Valves, Ovaman Pumps, KELM Engineering and Sewatech, representing international expertise alongside regional infrastructure capabilities. These companies are actively involved in infrastructure delivery, engineering, consulting and technical solutions.

Commenting on the inaugural edition, Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President, dmg events, said:“Nigeria plays a central role in West Africa's economic landscape and its infrastructure development has significant regional implications. West Africa Infrastructure Expo creates a focused environment where stakeholders involved in planning, financing and delivering infrastructure projects can engage directly, exchange knowledge and examine opportunities supporting long-term delivery across the region.”

West Africa Infrastructure Expo will host the one-day leadership summit, Nigeria Infrastructure Summit, bringing together senior representatives from government institutions, regulators, development banks, EPC contractors and private sector organizations responsible for delivering infrastructure projects across Nigeria and the wider region.

Nigeria Infrastructure Summit serves as the central leadership and strategic exchange space within the event, addressing power systems modernization, an integrated economic backbone, urban development, infrastructure financing and risk and delivery capability and programme management, reflecting the priorities supporting Nigeria's next phase of infrastructure development.

The summit will be headlined by Hon Chief Adebayo A Adelabu, Minister, Ministry of Power, who will outline Nigeria's next decade of infrastructure growth through a ministerial keynote. The Summit will be chaired by Engr Ali Alimasuya Rabiu, President, Nigerian Society of Engineers, who will guide the day's discussion and provide insights into Nigeria's infrastructure progress, key challenges and the summit's objectives, reinforcing the critical role engineers play in delivering the nation's infrastructure.

In another key session, Dr Abdul Kamara, Director General, African Development Bank and Zafira Magoro, Manager, Transmission Company of Nigeria, will share detailed insights about bringing financiers, DFIs, public-private partnership specialists and policymakers together to examine Nigeria's evolving project finance landscape. Engr Olufemi Fayombo, Deputy Director: Roads and Infrastructure, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority; and Dr Abba Aliyu, Managing Director and Executive Officer, Rural Electrification Agency, will spotlight transformation initiatives across Nigeria's transport and energy systems. Dr Aliyu will further address the role of sustainable energy and decentralized electrification in driving Nigeria's infrastructure development and economic growth.

Some of the other speakers also include Engr. Abimbola Akinajo, Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA); Dr. Emeka Henry Inegbu, Executive Director, Operations, Family Homes Funds Limited; Kazeem Sanusi, Chief Responsibility Officer, Development Facilitation and Strategic Planning Africa; and Patrick Ogunleye, Architect, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

“Nigeria's infrastructure sector is evolving rapidly, with significant opportunities in energy, transport and urban development reshaping the country's ambitions. As this momentum builds, delivering projects that are investable, commercially resilient and capable of creating long-term value is essential. Drawing on our work across West Africa's major projects, we recognize the importance of an event where government, policymakers and delivery partners can align priorities. As the Silver Sponsor of the West Africa Infrastructure Expo, we are pleased to support a platform that promotes meaningful outcomes,” said Gerald Madondo, West Africa and Nigeria Country Director, Turner & Townsend, Silver Sponsor at West Africa Infrastructure Expo.

Complimenting the summit, Infra360 offers technical knowledge through a programme focused on insights, professional development and regional and cross-border collaboration. Topics include Women in Infrastructure: Breaking Barriers and Building Skills, Digital Tools for Infrastructure Careers, Breaking into Housing Development: Insights from Practitioners and Future Skills for Infrastructure Delivery.

For more information and registration details visit .

West Africa Infrastructure Expo will be co-located with HVACR Nigeria.